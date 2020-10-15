Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, took to Instagram to share her thoughts following her brother's positive coronavirus test result. Apparently, she feels that people have been deceived by what she deems to be "the biggest fraud."

On October 13, the Portuguese Football Federation announced that the their national team captain tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their UEFA Nations League match against Sweden. Ronaldo is reportedly asymptomatic and he immediately went into self-isolation.

Following the announcement, Aveiro posted a series of messages on her Instagram Stories. While the posts have since disappeared after 24 hours, Goal was able to quote her message. Translated from Portuguese, Aveiro said, "If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you! I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born."

It is unclear which aspect of the pandemic she is labelling as a fraud. However, she did single out the tests as well as the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus. As for Ronaldo, he has since been re-tested and his positive status has been confirmed. He has reportedly returned to Turin via air ambulance to complete his quarantine.

Aveiro further added that she feels the world has been deceived. By whom and for what reason, she did not say. She only wrote, "A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please."

Ronaldo will be kept in isolation and will not be joining the Juventus squad for their Oct. 17 Serie A match against Crotone. He is also in doubt for their UEFA Champions League opening match against Dynamo Kiev. However, fans are more interested in finding out if he will be cleared to face Lionel Messi as Juventus plays against FC Barcelona on Wednesday, Oct. 28.