Something very good may have come out of Cristiano Ronaldo's recent temper tantrum. The highly publicised incident involves the Portugal national football team captain being seen throwing his captain's armband to the ground after their draw against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

It has been reported that the said armband is being auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit a sick Serbian child.

The moment of outrage took place after Portugal and Serbia drew 2-2 in the game which Ronaldo believes his team should have won. In the closing minutes of the match, Ronaldo's attempt to secure a winner was cleared from the mouth of the goal after it had crossed the line. The referee did not give the goal and there was no goalline technology nor VAR to verify the decision.

Even though the referee later apologised after reviewing television footage of the incident, the result still stands. Ronaldo was booked for protesting and he threw his armband to the ground and sped down the tunnel after the final whistle.

According to Marca, a stadium worker recovered the now infamous band after the players left the pitch. He then donated it to an organisation that helps seek funds for children in need. Reportedly, a certain six-month-old child who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy will benefit from the sale of Ronaldo's armband.

The child is in need of about 2.5 million euros to fund his treatment and surgery. The armband has gone up for auction and has already gained a lot of attention. According to the report, it appears as though there will be no problem reaching the target amount by the way the bidding is going.

Serbian newspaper Telegraf states that as of writing, the armband has already fetched a national auction record, but no particular amount has been mentioned. It remains to be seen what the final sale price will be and if the name of the buyer will be revealed.