The UK Foreign Office has warned its people if they are taking a trip to Croatia in the coming days this summer.

With the peak travel season underway, many travellers from the UK will be planning to head to Croatia's popular destinations such as Split, Dubrovnik, and Pula. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel advisory about a number of thunderstorm warnings across various parts of Croatia.

Thunderstorms warning

These sudden storms in Croatia usually take place because of the extreme summer conditions in most parts of Europe. At present, countries such as Spain, Greece, and Italy are experiencing scorching heat, with temperatures rising above 40°C.

"All parts of Croatia can experience extreme storms, including strong winds and rain, lightning, and powerful and large hailstorms. Such storms can occur suddenly during summer, particularly at times of extreme heat across Europe. Seek shelter and follow local advice until the storm passes. Check the current weather forecast and warnings at MeteoAlarm," FCDO wrote in their travel advisory.

The FCDO has also warned travellers about the wildfires that are common in Croatia in hot and dry summers, similar to other European countries such as Spain and Greece.

During summer months, outdoor fires and barbecues outside of designated areas are banned in Croatia. While intentionally causing a fire is considered a criminal offence in Croatia and can result in a prison sentence, a fire caused unintentionally can see a person receive large fines.

In regards to the passport requirement, travellers should remember if they are visiting Croatia, their passport must be issued less than 10 years before the date they enter the country and valid for at least three months after the day they plan to leave.

British citizens must remember to register their arrival in Croatia via their accommodation provider within one day, or with the police within 48 hours of arrival.

New travel rule in Croatia's Dubrovnik

It was earlier reported that Dubrovnik, a beautiful holiday hotspot in Croatia, has banned travellers from dragging wheelie suitcases. These new rules are being introduced to control the over-tourism in Dubrovnik, which attracts thousands of tourists every summer. Apart for its breathtaking natural beauty, Dubrovnik's tourism has skyrocketed after it featured in all seasons of the famous American fantasy and drama series, "Game of Thrones."

Anyone caught rolling their luggage around Dubrovnik's Old Town will face a fine of around £230 (€265). By November, the ban will extend to all types of suitcases and travellers will be asked to deposit their luggage at designated spots outside the city gates and have them delivered to their booked accommodation. The travellers will have to pay for the delivery, which will be done using an electric vehicle.

Heatwave across Southern Europe

Meanwhile, the FCDO has been regularly sending out warnings and updates about vacation spots that are quite popular among UK travellers. Earlier this week, the UK Foreign Office issued an urgent travel warning for its people heading to Spain and Greece this summer.

As a severe heatwave is cutting large portions of Europe, the UK government has sent out an "extreme weather" warning to travellers taking a trip to holiday hotspots in Spain and Greece. The summer heat is on the rise and is now threatening to be a risk to health as well.

The heatwave increases the risk of heat stroke, sunstroke, dehydration and sun poisoning, amongst various other serious health conditions. These are a greater danger to people who are more vulnerable, such as older people, babies, and people with existing heart and breathing conditions.

Despite the bad summer heat, tourists have been flocking across the popular destinations in Southern Europe. Therefore, those people have been advised to take enough breaks from the heat, stay in the shade and drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol during the extremely hot weather.