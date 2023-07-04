Dubrovnik, the beautiful holiday hotspot in Croatia, has banned travellers from dragging wheelie suitcases.

The ban on wheelie suitcases has been put in place by Mayor Mato Frankovic across Dubrovnik Old Town. The decision followed after Dubrovnik's residents complained about noise pollution caused when tourists drag luggage with wheels around the city's stone-paved and cobbled streets. The residents said that the noise kept them up at night, adding to their discomfort.

More on the wheelie suitcase ban

Anyone caught rolling their luggage around Dubrovnik's Old Town will face a fine of around £230 (€265), reported Time Out.

By November, the ban will extend to all types of suitcases and travellers will be asked to deposit their luggage at designated spots outside the city gates and have it delivered to their booked accommodation. The travellers will have to pay for the delivery, which will be done using an electric vehicle, reported Mirror.

These new rules are being introduced to combat over-tourism in Dubrovnik. Another rule to reduce noise pollution in the town will see roof-top cafes and bars, where the noise level exceeds 55 decibels, face fines and be forced to close for a week at least.

It is also understood that a video urging tourists to "respect the city," will be played on cruise ships docking at Dubrovnik and on Croatian Airline flights arriving in the country.

Tourists are flooding into Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is one of the most visited cities in Croatia for its breathtaking natural beauty and historical architecture. Tourism in Dubrovnik skyrocketed after it featured in all seasons of the famous American fantasy and drama series, "Game of Thrones."

Ever since "Games of Thrones" rose to popularity, Dubrovnik has been witnessing a flood of tourists each year. Croatia recorded 6.4 million tourist arrivals and over 25 million booked nights in 2023 (till June 28), which is a four per cent increase in nights as compared to the 2019 numbers, according to a report by The Dubrovnik Times. The number is massive, considering the tally of people living in the town comes to just 41,000.

Dubrovnik has plenty of activities for tourists, including walking along the ancient walls of the city. The walls can be walked along the full length, which is around 2 km. From the top, you can soak in the views of the Adriatic Sea, a series of red and orange rooftops, quiet streets, fortresses, and the beautiful Island of Lokrum.

One can also ride a cable car for a panoramic view of Dubrovnik and Lovrijenac Fortress, where the tournament was held on King Joffrey's name day in "Game of Thrones."

New rules at Split

Along with Spain and Greece, Croatia is also one of the favourite party destinations for people coming in from the UK.

It was earlier reported that Croatia is enforcing several rules to "bring order to the city" which include bikini bans and restricted alcohol consumption. While Dubrovnik had already banned visitors from roaming around the old city in a bikini or topless a few years ago, now Split, the largest city on the Croatian coast, is doing the same.

The latest rule at Split's old town states that it is forbidden to walk around the historic centre "in a bathing suit, underwear or (with) no clothes in a public space," and it is applicable to both tourists and locals. If one is caught breaking the said rules, they will be fined up to £128 (approximately €150). Fines are also in place for anyone wearing "clothing that promotes drug use."

With summer currently underway, if one is planning to vacation in Croatia, there is one more crucial rule to be kept in mind. A tourist or even a local can receive a fine of up to £3,400 (€4,000) on the spot for actions considered to be "disturbances to public order," such as being visibly drunk in public.