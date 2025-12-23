A school Christmas party meant to celebrate generosity and joy has instead triggered widespread anger online after a student received a hollow block and a used blouse as a gift, leaving the child in tears and reigniting concerns about bullying inside classrooms.

The incident first gained traction after the child's mother shared her account on social media, later spreading across forums and news platforms. According to the parent, the class had agreed on a minimum gift value of 200 Philippine pesos (about 2.5 GBP), yet the package contained construction material and clothing the child could not use. The disappointment quickly turned into emotional distress once the gift was opened at home.

Local outlet KAMI.com.ph reported that the child cried uncontrollably after realising the contents, prompting the parents to contact the teacher to raise concerns about the appropriateness of the gift and the lack of oversight during the exchange.

Online Reactions Frame Gift as Targeted Bullying

Discussion intensified on Reddit's r/ChikaPH community, where users questioned whether the gift crossed the line from tasteless humour into deliberate humiliation. Several commenters pointed out that hollow blocks are often used as a running joke in the Philippines, yet many argued that context matters, especially when a child is involved.

One highly upvoted comment described the gift as 'low key bullying', noting that even practical items like towels can already disappoint children, let alone something heavy and unusable. Another commenter cited claims from the child's father that the student had already experienced bullying incidents at school multiple times, making the Christmas party gift feel like part of a pattern rather than an isolated mistake.

Allegations of Gender-based Mockery Deepen Concerns

The issue drew sharper criticism after online users claimed that the child identifies as gay, with some suggesting the blouse carried a degrading implication rather than kindness. A Reddit user wrote that the blouse, which reportedly cost around 50 Philippine pesos (about 0.60 GBP), felt particularly insulting given the agreed gift value and the child's identity, adding to perceptions that the exchange was not random.

These claims have fuelled broader discussions about how schools address bullying involving gender expression. Several commenters argued that teachers and administrators often overlook subtle forms of harassment, allowing them to escalate quietly until a public incident forces attention.

Parents Call for School Accountability

Many parents responding online expressed frustration with what they described as weak enforcement of anti-bullying policies. Some shared personal experiences of reporting bullying to teachers, only to see no meaningful action taken. Others worried that speaking up can sometimes make things worse for the child involved.

Calls for accountability have grown louder, with parents urging schools to actively monitor gift exchanges, guide families clearly, and intervene when agreements are ignored. Several users stressed that Christmas parties happen once a year and should not become a source of trauma for students.

A Wider Debate on Responsibility and Care

Beyond this single case, the controversy has sparked a wider debate about responsibility in school traditions. While gift exchanges are meant to promote generosity, critics argue they require adult supervision to prevent cruelty disguised as jokes.

As the story continues to circulate, many are now waiting to see if the school involved will issue a response or introduce clearer safeguards. For parents and students alike, the incident stands as a reminder that small moments inside classrooms can leave lasting emotional impact, especially when empathy is absent.