TikTok has brought back the classic charm of a traditional Christmas through the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend. The look, inspired by the American designer's signature aesthetic, is now one of the biggest interior movements of 2025. It replaces minimalism with deep, rich colours, velvet textures, and heritage patterns. The trend celebrates a nostalgic, luxurious way of decorating that critics have called 'too grandma', yet millions of social media users find it comforting and timeless.

According to Veranda, this aesthetic marks a return to traditional design. It uses a darker palette of navy, burgundy, and hunter green, paired with plaid fabrics, polished silver, and candlelight. The goal is to create a setting that feels warm, elegant, and deeply familiar. Former Ralph Lauren stylist Preston Konrad describes the theme as 'a feeling more than a style', saying it evokes roaring fireplaces, tartan blankets, and old Christmas jazz. The atmosphere should remind guests of an elegant country estate filled with festive warmth.

How to Create the Ralph Lauren Christmas Look

The secret to mastering this décor lies in layering. Konrad recommends combining textured and patterned pieces to create depth. He suggests starting with a metallic or woven charger plate, then adding patterned dinnerware such as tartan or toile, and finishing with gold-rimmed glassware. The aim is to make the space feel collected rather than overly coordinated. Slight imperfections, such as uneven ribbons or mismatched ornaments, enhance the lived-in authenticity.

Fresh greenery remains an essential part of the style. Pine, magnolia leaves, and citrus add both texture and fragrance. Red roses can be mixed in for a more sophisticated look. Konrad also recommends using plenty of candles to highlight tartan fabrics and leather accessories. A light mist of crystal frost spray gives decorations a soft, natural finish, creating an elegant but cosy atmosphere.

Southern Living highlights a few affordable pieces that help achieve this trend. The Glitzhome Christmas Plaid Throw Blanket (£24) adds texture to any sofa, while the MacKenzie-Childs Tartan Rattan Tray (£80) doubles as a serving piece or decorative centrepiece. For dining, the Threshold Porcelain Plaid Bowls (£12) bring a festive touch to holiday tables. Playful details such as the Holiday Time Pajama Santa (£20) or the Anthropologie Tartan Doormat (£37) add character and balance to the classic décor.

A Nostalgic Trend With Modern Appeal

Although some social media users describe the trend as old-fashioned, others see it as a refreshing shift from cold, minimal interiors. It reflects a wider cultural move toward authenticity, heritage, and emotional connection in home design. After years of streamlined spaces, people are once again embracing warmth and tradition.

The Ralph Lauren Christmas trend has become a digital sensation, with TikTok creators showcasing grand tablescapes, plaid cushions, and glowing fireplaces. Many say the look reminds them of family gatherings or vintage Christmas cards. The popularity of this décor also aligns with a growing appreciation for craftsmanship and heirloom quality in modern homes.

Konrad says the appeal lies in its emotional resonance. 'It's about creating a home that feels lived-in, layered, and real,' he explains. 'A bit of velvet, a touch of crystal, and small imperfections make it feel personal.' The trend encourages people to decorate with intention, using textures, light, and familiar patterns to tell a story through their surroundings.

Bringing The Look Home

To recreate the style, start with a rich base of navy, burgundy, or forest green. Layer tartan throws and gold-toned accessories for contrast. Use warm light bulbs instead of bright LEDs to achieve a gentle, nostalgic glow. Add natural greenery such as cedar or pine and include small touches like velvet ribbons or vintage ornaments. Each piece should contribute to an atmosphere of comfort and heritage.

The Ralph Lauren Christmas trend might not appeal to every taste, but it captures the enduring spirit of the holidays. It celebrates memory, family, and timeless beauty, transforming the home into a sanctuary of warmth and tradition that feels both elegant and inviting.

Why 'Too Grandma' Might Actually Be the Point

The viral phrase 'too grandma' started circulating on TikTok soon after Ralph Lauren Christmas took off. Many users joked that the aesthetic looked like 'your nan's sitting room at Christmas'. Yet, far from being an insult, that sentiment has only deepened the trend's nostalgic charm.

Designers argue that what some people call dated is exactly what makes the look resonate. The rich tartans, brass accents and velvet cushions bring back a sense of familairity that minimalist interiors often lack. Interior stylist Preston Konrad told Veranda that the appeal lies in emotional familiarity: 'It's cosy, elegant and deeply nostalgic.'

Critics may dismiss the style as old-fashioned, but for many, it represents comfort, family traditions and a longing for stability. TikTok creators have even embraced the 'grandma chic' label as a badge of honour, showing that charm and sentiment can coexist.