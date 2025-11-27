TikTok creator Marquay Collins, known to millions as 'Marquay the Goat,' has died at the age of 24. His death was confirmed by family members, as reported by Men's Journal, after he was found unresponsive at home on 26 November.

Family Confirms His Death With Emotional Messages

The creator's mother, Sonja Collins, first shared the news on Facebook. She described her son as 'the sweetest person' and said he had never carried any malice toward anyone. Her tribute was highlighted in reporting by People, which detailed her emotional posts and the public response that followed.

His brother, Michael Frazier, also spoke about the loss on Facebook. He wrote that he had lost his 'baby brother' and thanked friends and followers for the messages sent to the family. Reports noted that Frazier said he would step back from social media while he processed the grief.

His Final Video Deepens the Shock

What makes the news particularly difficult for fans is that Marquay posted a TikTok video about discomfort in his feet just hours before he died. According to Men's Journal, the same video also appeared on Instagram, where he had nearly half a million followers.

Fans returned to the clip after his death and expressed disbelief at how quickly events unfolded. One follower wrote, 'He posted 16 hours ago and now gone,' a sentiment that has been echoed across thousands of comments.

A Rising Creator With Millions of Followers

Marquay built his online presence through comedic food reviews, car videos and lifestyle content. People confirmed that he had more than 6.9 million followers on TikTok and over 202 million likes across his videos. His Instagram page featured everything from trying Mexican food to buying Christmas decorations at Walmart.

He was known for his humour, expressive reactions and the warmth he showed in clips with family members. These traits became central to his appeal and helped him build a strong, engaged community of viewers.

Obituary Highlights His Personality and Ambition

An obituary referenced by Men's Journal described Marquay as someone who lived with passion and enthusiasm. It said he was excited about the future and often talked about the adventures he wanted to pursue. The tribute also celebrated his hugs, spontaneous messages and the joy he brought to others.

Fans reacted with thousands of comments under his final posts. People shared several tributes, including one that read, 'Already miss and love you so much, Marquay. My best friend till we meet again,' and another referencing his nickname 'helicopter man.'

Cause of Death Remains Unknown

The cause of death has not been released. Reports confirmed that no medical details have been shared publicly. His family asked for privacy as they navigate the loss.

The suddenness of his death has amplified the sense of shock online. Many fans only saw him hours earlier, smiling and laughing in what would become his final video. The contrast between that moment and the news that followed has left viewers grieving someone who felt familiar, even if they had never met him in person.

A Digital Legacy That Lives On

Marquay Collins leaves behind a vast archive of videos that continue to circulate across TikTok and Instagram. His content remains filled with humour, curiosity and connection, qualities that earned him his devoted following.

As tributes continue, fans have turned his pages into memorials, using his videos to remember the creator who made millions of people laugh. His loss has become a reminder of how digital figures can shape people's daily lives in deeply personal ways.