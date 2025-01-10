A heated political row has erupted after Labour MPs voted against a proposed national inquiry into Pakistani grooming gangs, with the issue gaining global attention following comments from Elon Musk and others on social media. Critics have slammed the decision, while survivors and public figures remain divided on how best to address the crisis.

Labour Votes Down National Inquiry

The controversy escalated after the House of Commons rejected a Conservative amendment to Labour's Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which sought to establish a national inquiry into the scandal.

Labour MPs overwhelmingly voted against the amendment, with 364 votes to 111. The government has defended the move, stating that a comprehensive investigation, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, was concluded in 2022.

However, critics argue the inquiry, while thorough, did not specifically address the issue of Pakistani grooming gangs and instead focused broadly on child sexual abuse, including high-profile cases like Jimmy Savile and abuse within the Catholic Church.

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk, known for his outspoken views on X (formerly Twitter), weighed in on the debate, launching a series of scathing posts targeting Labour MPs, including safeguarding minister Jess Phillips. Musk accused Labour of prioritising votes over justice, claiming the party had "sold English girls for mass rape and abuse in return for Muslim votes."

Musk also called for Phillips to be imprisoned, referring to her as a "rape genocide apologist." His posts have prompted backlash and reportedly drawn the attention of the UK's counter-extremism unit, which is examining the impact of such inflammatory remarks on public discourse.

Phillips dismissed Musk's claims as "ridiculous" and accused him of spreading dangerous disinformation, stating that his actions were "endangering" her and others. Despite the backlash, Phillips said she would "suck it up" and focus on supporting abuse survivors.

Survivors and Public Opinion Divided

Reactions among survivors of grooming gangs have been polarising. Some, like Sammy Woodhouse, a vocal campaigner and survivor of grooming, expressed outrage at Labour's decision, describing it as "C**ts" on social media. Woodhouse has also called for stricter measures, including deportation for foreign offenders.

Other survivors, however, have voiced concerns that another inquiry might delay practical support for victims. An anonymous survivor told the BBC that efforts should focus on delivering justice and resources for those affected rather than launching additional investigations.

A History of Neglect

The grooming gang scandal, which has plagued towns like Rotherham, Rochdale, and Oldham, remains a deeply contentious issue. A 2017 article by former Labour MP Simon Danczuk revealed that some party members allegedly avoided addressing the problem to avoid alienating certain voter demographics.

The scandal resurfaced last week after GB News reported that Jess Phillips had blocked Oldham Council's request for a national inquiry, instead recommending a locally-led investigation. Critics argue that such an approach undermines the gravity of the issue and fails to address systemic failures.

While Labour maintains that implementing the recommendations of the 2022 inquiry will address child sexual exploitation, critics remain sceptical. Reform MP Rupert Lowe called for the deportation of foreign rapists and their supporters, a sentiment echoed by many on social media.