Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for Fox Sports, has filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by prominent executives and talent.

The 42-page legal document details what Faraji describes as a 'misogynistic, racist and ableist workplace,' where abusive behaviour was tolerated, and perpetrators acted with impunity. The defendants named in the suit include television personality Skip Bayless, executive vice president of content Charlie Dixon, and host Joy Taylor.

Who Is Noushin Faraji?

Noushin Faraji, a Los Angeles-based stylist, has an extensive career in hair and makeup artistry. Before joining Fox Sports in 2012, she worked on high-profile projects, including the film La La Land, the TV series The L Word, and commercials for brands like L'Oréal and Old Navy. At Fox Sports, Faraji styled hair for shows such as 'Fox Soccer Daily' and 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd,' working with talent like Kate Abdo, Rachel Nichols, and Joy Taylor.

Faraji is now employed at the Vito Esposito Salon and is a member of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. Her lawsuit seeks to hold Fox Sports accountable for what she describes as years of abuse and professional retaliation.

Allegations Against Joy Taylor: Discrimination and Retaliation

Joy Taylor, who rose to prominence as co-host of 'The Zaslow and Joy Show,' joined Fox Sports in 2016 as moderator of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.'

According to Faraji's lawsuit, Taylor belittled her 'on a personal and professional level,' allegedly mocking Faraji's English pronunciation due to her Persian heritage and complaining about her humming—a coping mechanism for Faraji's diagnosed PTSD.

The accusations extend further, claiming that after Faraji confided in Taylor about inappropriate touching by Charlie Dixon, Taylor dismissed her concerns. Allegedly, Taylor advised her to 'get over it,' warning that their jobs depended on Dixon and could be jeopardised if they spoke out.

The lawsuit also alleges Taylor used her relationship with Dixon to advance her career. Faraji claims Taylor planned to accuse Dixon of sexual coercion once he no longer served her interests.

Taylor is further implicated in rumours of a personal relationship with Fox Sports colleague Emmanuel Acho, allegations seemingly fuelled by Acho's deletion of a video praising Taylor.

Allegations Against Charlie Dixon: Predatory Behaviour

Charlie Dixon, Fox Sports' head of content, is accused of fostering a toxic environment and exploiting his position to coerce female employees into unwanted relationships. Faraji alleges that during a 2017 party for Taylor, Dixon inappropriately touched her by rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks.

An anonymous employee purportedly warned Faraji that rejecting Dixon's advances would jeopardise her contract renewal. According to the lawsuit, Fox Sports failed to investigate Dixon's alleged misconduct, enabling him to abuse his power without consequences.

Allegations Against Skip Bayless: Sexual Harassment

Skip Bayless, known for his tenure on ESPN's 'First Take' and as a co-host of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,' faces serious accusations of sexual harassment. Faraji claims Bayless' inappropriate behaviour began in 2017 and included innuendos, unwelcome physical contact, and persistent sexual propositions.

Faraji recounts a particularly disturbing incident where Bayless offered her £1.2 million ($1.5 million) for sexual relations, allegedly stating, 'Aren't you Muslim? Doesn't your dad have three to four wives?'

When she declined, Bayless reportedly accused her of having an affair with co-host Shannon Sharpe and threatened her job. Faraji's lawsuit also alleges that in 2024, Bayless continued his harassment by asking what it would take for her to have sex with him.

Faraji was ultimately dismissed from Fox Sports during a period when Bayless departed the network. Bayless has since launched a new venture, 'The Skip Bayless Show,' on YouTube.

Fox Sports' Alleged Culture of Silence

Faraji's lawsuit paints a damning picture of Fox Sports' workplace culture, accusing the network of retaliating against employees who reported misconduct. Instead of addressing complaints, the lawsuit alleges, Fox Sports protected abusers and sidelined victims.

'This case thus represents yet another in a long line of cases chronicling the toxic culture at Fox, marked by bad faith promises and repeated failures to address a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy,' the lawsuit states.

The allegations against Fox Sports follow a broader pattern of misconduct claims against Fox, a network long plagued by accusations of fostering a hostile work environment. In 2021, Fox News was fined £790,000 ($1 million) by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for breaching sexual harassment and retaliation policies.

The investigation uncovered systemic abuse, prompting Fox to implement anti-harassment training and temporarily suspend binding arbitration for misconduct allegations. However, despite settlements and public commitments to reform, Faraji's case suggests that a deeply entrenched culture of harassment persists.