Dan Price, the former CEO of Gravity Payments and one of LinkedIn's most-followed corporate influencers, now faces allegations of assault from several women, tarnishing his carefully crafted image as a progressive corporate leader. Price, once celebrated for implementing a $70,000 minimum salary for his employees, has recently been indicted by a California grand jury on a charge of felony rape involving an unconscious victim, with more women coming forward to share their experiences.

Shelby Alexandra, an artist and digital activist, is among the women who have spoken out against Price. "I was assaulted by Dan Price, one of the most famous people on this platform," Alexandra wrote on LinkedIn, referencing Price's widespread popularity on the site. She explained that while she had initially stayed silent, her friend Kacie Margis's allegations against Price compelled her to share her own story. Margis is the named victim in Price's current felony case in Riverside, California, where he faces charges of raping an unconscious person. Alexandra's post has gained traction, with many sharing it in support of her and others who have spoken up.

An Unsettling Encounter

Recalling the incident, Alexandra described meeting Price in a casual, seemingly friendly setting. "We talked about my art, his business, and activism," she explained, noting that the encounter initially felt comfortable and professional. But soon, the conversation took a dark turn. "Then, all of a sudden, he was trying to kiss me and I said no," Alexandra shared. When she resisted, she said, Price reacted with aggression: "I had to push him off of me more than once. He put his hand around my neck and tightened his grip until it hurt, staring at me with rage in his eyes."

According to Alexandra, this moment of fear and shock lasted over a minute, with Price's behaviour becoming increasingly intimidating. She recalled calling her boyfriend (now husband) to come pick her up, fearing that "something much worse would happen" if she stayed. "Thankfully, he got there fast, and I was able to get away," she said. Others, like Margis, she noted, "were not so fortunate."

The Broader Impact and Growing Allegations

Price, whose public image as a socially conscious CEO gained him millions of fans, has seen this reputation unravel amid allegations of assault and manipulation. Margis's accusations first surfaced in 2021, when she alleged that Price raped her while she was unconscious. This claim, along with those from other women, was detailed in a New York Times exposé, where over a dozen women recounted incidents of alleged abuse. According to Observer, Margis's story, alongside Alexandra's and others, challenges Price's longstanding public persona as an advocate for fair treatment and equality.

In October 2024, Price was formally indicted in California, facing charges of rape of an unconscious victim. The indictment has drawn further attention to Alexandra's testimonial, in which she urges others to share her story. "Dan is trying hard to bury this story; please consider sharing this post to get the truth out," she wrote. Alexandra criticised the initial handling of her case by Seattle prosecutors, who had initially agreed to press charges but later dismissed the case due to "proof problems." Alexandra claimed that these so-called proof problems boiled down to "my word against his" and suggested that the prosecutor, Krystle Curley, was intimidated by Price's high-profile legal representation.

Public Image vs. Private Actions

Price's rise to fame began in 2015 when he announced a $70,000 minimum salary for all Gravity Payments employees, including himself. This decision brought him widespread media praise, and his selfless image flourished as he was celebrated as "the most moral CEO in America." According to Inc, Price became a staple on LinkedIn, amassing a large following for his outspoken criticism of corporate greed and advocacy for workers' rights.

Alexandra's account, however, reveals a starkly different version of Price than the one millions have admired on social media. "Dan Price is famous for his carefully cultivated image... but my experience with him is nothing like what people see," Alexandra wrote, emphasising the contrast between Price's public persona and her private encounter with him. "I want to be known as an artist and a creator, not as a victim," she added, expressing frustration that the assault and its aftermath have overshadowed her own career.

Seeking Justice and Raising Awareness

For Alexandra, her decision to come forward was not about financial compensation or public recognition. "To be absolutely clear, I do not have, nor have I ever had, any intention of suing Dan Price for his attack on me. This is not now, nor has it ever been, about money," she stated. Instead, Alexandra emphasised her desire for accountability, urging other victims to speak up and assuring them, "I believe you. Our experience does not define us. It's just one small part of our story."

Alexandra's testimony has also spurred renewed attention to Margis's allegations, as she voiced her support for her friend's pursuit of justice. "Justice was given a second chance last week," Alexandra wrote, referring to the recent indictment. "Not just for Kacie, but for all the women who have been assaulted by Dan." Price's indictment, she hopes, marks the beginning of broader accountability for the alleged behaviour that contrasts sharply with the persona he projected on social media.

The Fall of a Corporate Hero

Price has continued to maintain his innocence, recently addressing the allegations on X, where he declared, "I have never physically or sexually assaulted anyone." Price's lawyer, Vicki Podberesky, claimed, "there is no credible evidence to support this accusation," and stated that they would pursue every legal option to prove his innocence. Yet, the damage to Price's reputation is evident as more women come forward.

As Price awaits arraignment in January 2025, the question remains whether justice will be served for those who have accused him. Alexandra's words serve as a poignant reminder of the strength it takes for survivors to come forward and share their experiences, even against prominent figures with substantial influence.