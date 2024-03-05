Keter Group's Curver, a top brand known for its household resin products, is celebrating its 75th anniversary, a major milestone in a long and successful history marked with growth and diversification. Founded in 1949 by Peter Curtius and Ad Verschuren in the Netherlands, the company started as a glass-packaging enterprise before evolving into a leader in household resin items. The family business was named Curver, combining parts of the founders' names.

Transitioning into the 1960s, Curver, then partly owned by the DSM Group, embraced the burgeoning plastic market and expanded its product range to include storage solutions like waste bins and laundry baskets. With a new production facility built in the Netherlands, the business quickly expanded its operations from making resin food boxes to various packaging materials for industrial use.

As the 1970s dawned, under DSM's sole ownership, Curver firmly established itself in the household resin market. The following decade saw exponential growth, with Curver gaining international status. The company became a European reference brand and introduced the iconic Unibox storage container.

The 1990s marked a new chapter, with a partnership with Rubbermaid Inc. furthering Curver's expansion. In 2005, a significant development occurred when Curver became part of the Keter Group, a global leader in resin-based consumer products for home and garden, thereby enhancing its product offerings and market reach.

This strategic acquisition has integrated Curver into Keter's expansive portfolio, allowing Curver to benefit from Keter's extensive expertise, innovation, and global distribution network in the resin products market. Through this relationship, Curver has continued to develop and expand its range of products, leveraging Keter's resources and market presence to enhance its offerings and reach a wider audience worldwide.

Alejandro Pena, CEO of Keter Group, on Curver's Latest Innovation

Amid this journey of innovation, Alejandro Pena, CEO of Keter Group, recently shared an update about Curver's latest innovation, Softex, on LinkedIn. In his post, Pena highlighted the importance of this development and reiterated Curver's dedication to blending style, sustainability, and practicality in their offerings.

"The Curver brand keeps shaping what's next with its latest innovation, Softex," Pena wrote. He elaborated on the unique qualities of Softex, "a stitching technique that gives products like laundry hampers and decorative storage a luxurious appearance and feel." The products are intended to enhance the functionality and comfort of home and private spaces.

Echoing the aesthetic of advancement, Curver's products have long been celebrated for their elegance and allure, a tradition that Softex continues and elevates. Alejandro Pena wrote, "The introduction of Softex adds a touch of luxury to your homes, enriching your surroundings with opulent textures and modern functionality." This isn't just about design flair; it represents a notable stride in sustainable product design. Pena proudly revealed, "What's truly remarkable is that all Softex products are crafted from recycled materials!"

Softex epitomizes the core values of Curver under Keter's leadership. Pena wrote, "Softex embodies Curver's ethos by intertwining innovation, aesthetics, and sustainable practices." This initiative is an example of Keter and Curver's shared vision to push the boundaries of what household essentials can be, offering consumers the ease of modern living with stylish, thoughtfully designed products while remaining committed to enhancing everyday living with sustainable, stylish solutions.

Innovative Designs and Sustainable Solutions

Creativity has been a cornerstone of Curver's product development. In the 2000s, the company introduced decorated storage items with in-mold labeling technology, a compelling advance in the plastic industry that gave its waste bins a unique metallic appearance. Since then, countless decorated storage boxes have been sold to millions.

In 2008, the company partnered with Disney to create a timeless collection of character-themed products. Both adults and children were thrilled to see beloved characters like Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen, and classic Disney princesses on various storage items for the first time. In 2015, Star Wars products were added to the storage solutions collection.

Continuing its streak of innovative products, the company introduced the Pet Life range, designed for animal lovers, a year later. This ingenious lineup was the first to provide easy-to-use and handy storage options aimed at simplifying the lives of pet owners, including items like cat litter boxes, dog baskets, and food storage containers.

The introduction of the elegant Style range in 2010 beautifully combined the natural look of rattan fiber with the practicality of resin. Following this, collections like the Knit series and the entirely recycled EcoLife Neo line underscored Curver's commitment to blending attractive designs with practical use.

In 2012, the company launched the Aroma Fresh Premium range of food containers. These containers featured a clever mix of clips, a microwave valve, and a unique silicone seal, creating a completely hygienic, airtight, and leakproof collection.

Building on this momentum, in 2016, Curver introduced the Knit line, a new addition to the Curver Texture Collection. Inspired by knitted textiles' cozy and nostalgic feel, the design team crafted resin-based products with a genuine knit appearance and texture. This meticulous focus on detail led to a fresh design approach that feels incredibly authentic.

A year after the Knit launch, the company rolled out a new generation of food storage containers, completely airtight and sanitary. The Smart To Go line caters to various lunchtime requirements, offering different shapes for all types of meals. Thanks to a special valve, the Smart Microwave containers are designed explicitly for reheating, defrosting, and steaming in the microwave. Meanwhile, the Smart Fresh line features completely clear containers, making it easy to see what's inside — ideal for organizing the fridge.

In 2019, the company launched the Beton Collection, a new line of premium storage inspired by concrete. The Beton range's cool gray color brings a sophisticated yet laid-back vibe to any room.

Looking to the future, the company remains steadfast in its focus on sustainability, aiming to double its use of recycled materials by 2028. Its philosophy of making homes stylish and organized, alongside its commitment to environmental responsibility, continues to resonate with consumers.

Curver's evolution from a modest glass packaging firm to a premier brand in household resin products made in six European factories showcases its flexibility, high-quality standards, and commitment to improving homes globally.

So, what's next for Curver? The company aims to increase its recycled material usage to 80% by 2028. In pursuit of this goal, it's reintroducing its popular Infinity range, now crafted entirely from recycled plastic.