New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has built his campaign on grassroots principles, but fresh data reveals a more complicated picture.

The Democratic socialist from Queens is receiving millions in support from political action committees heavily backed by donors from outside New York State, raising questions about whether national progressive networks are reshaping what was once a distinctly local race.

California Cash Dominates Super PAC Funding

The super PAC New Yorkers for Lower Costs, which backs Mamdani, has raised approximately $2.4 million, with roughly 78 per cent coming from outside New York State, according to campaign finance records reported by multiple outlets. Most of that money originated from progressive donors in California, sparking accusations that national networks rather than local voices are influencing the race.

Among the top contributors are former AppLovin executives Omer Hasan and Mohammad Javed, who donated $250,000 and approximately $251,500, respectively, according to Bloomberg. AppLovin, a Silicon Valley advertising technology firm, has previously faced scrutiny over alleged foreign business links and security concerns raised by research firms. However, neither Hasan nor Javed has been accused of wrongdoing.

Another major donor is Elizabeth Simons, the daughter of late hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons, who contributed $250,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs. The donation raised eyebrows, given Mamdani's public statements that billionaires should not exist.

Progressive Media Figures Enter the Fray

Another pro-Mamdani group, OneNYC, was formed in July 2025 and has drawn attention for its donor base. However, there is no verified public reporting confirming specific donation amounts from Katrina vanden Heuvel or her sister to OneNYC. The Nation, where Vanden Heuvel serves as editor and publisher, published an extensive interview with Mamdani in August 2025.

The timing has raised questions among critics about the relationship between progressive media outlets and left-wing political campaigns, though no evidence of improper coordination has emerged.

PAC Spending Dwarfs Campaign Contributions

Campaign finance data shows that independent PAC spending has far exceeded direct contributions to Mamdani's official campaign. While the candidate is bound by New York City's public funding limits of approximately $8.3 million for the primary, super PACs face no such restrictions.

In September 2024, Mamdani announced that he had reached the city's spending ceiling under the public matching system and would no longer accept donations. Despite this, groups such as New Yorkers for Lower Costs and OneNYC have continued to fund digital advertisements, billboards, and voter outreach efforts on his behalf.

Socialist Allies and Strategic Outreach

Fox News reported that Mamdani's campaign transferred $28,600 in September to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) NYC chapter for texting and other services. Total payments to the group have exceeded $33,000, reinforcing DSA's role as one of Mamdani's most active allies in policy and campaign messaging.

Meanwhile, a new pro-Mamdani entity, Livable Future PAC, has targeted Black homeowners in Brooklyn and the Bronx with door-to-door canvassing and social media campaigns focused on housing affordability and energy costs. City & State New York reported that whilst Livable Future PAC claims to operate independently, critics argue its messaging mirrors Mamdani's platform too closely to be a coincidence.

Mamdani Defends Grassroots Credentials

Mamdani has dismissed accusations of hypocrisy, insisting he remains a grassroots candidate committed to clean politics and small-donor engagement. He has accused rival Andrew Cuomo's allies of weaponising super PACs to drown out progressive challengers, noting that Cuomo's Fix the City PAC spent over $22 million during the primary.

Still, the influx of millions in independent spending has complicated Mamdani's anti-establishment image. Mamdani won the Democratic primary in June 2025 by a decisive 12-point margin over Cuomo and currently leads in polls for the November general election.

Political analysts warn that the controversy underscores a broader question in modern American politics: can any candidate truly remain grassroots when super PACs dominate campaign finance?

Tensions With The Grassroots Narrative

Mamdani positions himself as a working-class candidate fighting economic injustice. Yet revelations about PAC funding challenge that narrative. If out-of-state interests are underwriting his media and advertising, critics argue that the authenticity of his grassroots appeal is called into question.

Questions also emerge about coordination. Officially, PACs must operate independently. However, when campaign messaging, ad themes, or targeting align with the candidate's platform, the distinction becomes blurred.