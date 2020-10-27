A new niche dating app dedicated to men with smaller penises has broken through the world wide web. The UK- based website Dinky One joined the bandwagon of match-making sites in March and has attracted more than 30,000 members in just two days after it was launched.

Designed specifically to cater to men with tiny manhoods, the site aims to eliminate the awkwardness and stress of finding love for the not so well endowed.

The dating site caters to all genders and sexualities with a fifth of the men who have since signed up identified as gay or bisexual. While it aims to create a more comfortable dating space for men with smaller sized penises, it also embraces women who prefer men with undersized willies.

Testimonials on the site reveal that there are in fact women who find it too painful to have sex with a man whose penis is bigger than 4 inches. On the other hand, for some women, the idea of a smaller manhood appeals to them as they take enjoyment in the element of control and domination.

Men who shared their testimonials speak of mostly the same dating apprehensions about their size. One male member wrote how it was far better to date online with strangers on a dedicated site like Dinky One as everyone already knows what to expect.

Men who wish to sign up only have one pre-requisite. They must have a below the average appendage - which measures under 5.5 inches when erect. It is free to sign up and photographs are not required from users. However, everyone must provide a valid email address. Sharing of nudes on the dating app is also prohibited.

Although there is still an open debate over whether size does matter, the site hopes to curtail the stigma around the issue.

Site founder David Minns said, "There's pressure on all genders to conform to ideals set by TV, film and even porn. The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average sized penises."

"Some men are big, some average and some below average. Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware. Members can focus on shared interests and get on with dating," Minns added.