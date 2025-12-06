A US federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the 2008 investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein. This is in line with a newly enacted statute designed to strip the veil of secrecy surrounding the case.

US District Judge Rodney Smith delivered the ruling on Friday in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This legislation, signed in November, explicitly overrides standard judicial protections for grand jury proceedings to ensure public accountability.

Legal Precedent and the 2008 NPA

The order targets one of the most contentious aspects in the Epstein saga: the decision by federal prosecutors in Florida to enter into a Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA) rather than pursue federal sex trafficking charges against the financier and his associate.

Historically, Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) protects grand jury materials. This ensures the confidentiality of witnesses and deliberations. However, the new Act specifically preempts this rule. It remains to be seen when exactly the DOJ, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, will release the files. However, in accordance with the ruling and the law, the DOJ has until 19 December to do so.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Challenge

Smith's order comes at a time when lawyers for longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell announced that she is planning to file a court petition challenging her detention. Should Maxwell succeed in her petition, her case could bring forward a new trial. Maxwell's lawyers also spoke against the release of grand jury materials related to Epstein.

According to one of Maxwell's lawyers, David Markus, releasing any grand jury material related to Epstein could 'create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial should Ms Maxwell's habeas petition succeed.'

Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring and aiding Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Political Dimensions and Targeted Probes

President Donald Trump has also ordered Bondi to launch an investigation into Epstein's ties with prominent members of the Democratic Party. This included Trump's predecessor, former President Bill Clinton, as well as Larry Summers, former Harvard University President.

In a memo, the DOJ said that a 'systematic review' did not reveal any evidence on which the charges against 'uncharged third parties' could be based on.

Trump's demand to launch an inquiry into members of the opposing party follows the release of emails written by Epstein that mentioned the US leader. Trump has denied any wrongdoing or any association with the sex offender. However, one email by Epstein revealed that Trump 'knew about the girls.'

Scope of Disclosure and Privacy

The release is expected to provide a comprehensive view of the prosecutorial decision-making process that allowed Epstein to avoid a life sentence nearly two decades ago. However, as per the law and the ruling by the judge, records related to the botched Florida inquiry, the Manhattan investigations, and every potential investigation the DOJ has made into Epstein's dealings could be expected.

These might include notes and reports by FBI agents, transcripts of witness interviews as well as photos and videos. Epstein's autopsy report may also be included in the files that the DOJ would be mandated to release.

Privacy vs Public Interest

What might not be released as part of the law would be information related to the victims. Despite the law ordering the DOJ to release any and every material related to Epstein, it also allows the department to make redactions to records that, should they be publicised, would constitute 'a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.'

The law also bars the DOJ from releasing materials, such as photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children and minors. However, the legislation contains a specific clause regarding public figures. It emphasises that no records should be withheld or redacted, whether they would embarrass or cause reputational harm to any public figure.