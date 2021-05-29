It's official! Real Madrid C.F. has completed the signing of David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich. The news has been broken way back in January, but the Spanish giants have now officially confirmed the signing through an official announcement o Friday.

On its website, the club wrote: "Real Madrid C. F. has reached an agreement with David Alaba for the player to join the club for the next five seasons. David Alaba will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after the end of the 2021 European Championship."

Alaba announced his decision to leave German side Bayern Munich late last year, and it was revealed in January that he has decided to join Los Blancos. His contract with Bayern expires on June 30, which is when he will officially join the Real Madrid squad. At 28 years old, soon to be turning 29, he has been given a lengthy 5-year contract with the club.

The Austrian international has passed the medical at Real Madrid, and was seen visiting Real Madrid City at Valdebebas last Tuesday. He was also spotted house hunting for his new home in the Spanish capital.

Alaba's contract with Real Madrid is reportedly worth 11 million euros per season. The club also published a profile on their new player, describing him as "a vastly experienced player and boasts an impressive record at the top level of European football which has seen him pick up 28 trophies, including two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and 10 Bundesliga titles."

The impressive list of titles that Alaba has won is more than a good number of football clubs even on the top level. Real Madrid will be hoping to see him stay fit and contribute to the upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, the signing does not bode well for some veterans in the squad like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo, who have not been able to finalise a contract extension until now.

Big changes are expected at Real Madrid, especially with the departure of Zinedine Zidane.