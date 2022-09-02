English football legend David Beckham is facing criticism following the release of a promotional video titled "David Beckham's Qatar Stopover." It is part of his multi-million deal to become an ambassador for Qatar Tourism, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup which is set to be hosted there.

The event will kick-off in November, and promotions have also kicked into high gear. Beckham is believed to have been signed to promote both the event and the country for a deal worth an estimated £10-15m per year.

He has been spotted in numerous events in Doha in the past year, and his presence there has constantly drawn criticism. With the release of the 30-minute video along with a 1-minute social media teaser, he has stoked the flames once more.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United striker is seen in the video enjoying a short 48-hour "stopover" in Qatar, wherein he partakes in local cuisine, visits markets and even goes on a joyride on a motorcycle. "It's another beautiful day here in Qatar. This will go down as one of my favourite mornings," he says. "People in Qatar are very proud of their culture. The modern and traditional fuse to create something really special."

Beckham goes on to sing praises about the country, which is often involved in human rights issues due to the alleged ill treatment and even deaths of migrant workers there. They also have extremely archaic laws that restrict women and members of the LGBT+ community.

"Qatar really is an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover. I cannot wait to bring my children back," he says, to the horror of many people around the world.

David Beckham says he cannot wait to bring his kids to Qatar, as he accepts £10 million to advertise the Gulf dictatorship. If his children were gay he would not be allowed bring them to Qatar because being gay is illegal there. How easily some are bought.https://t.co/KrV9pyoxoa — John O’Brennan 🇺🇦 (@JohnOBrennan2) August 30, 2022

"David Beckham says he cannot wait to bring his kids to Qatar, as he accepts £10 million to advertise the Gulf dictatorship. If his children were gay he would not be allowed bring them to Qatar because being gay is illegal there. How easily some are bought," said one Twitter user, accusing Beckham of letting go of principles for money.

Another user pointed out how the former footballer once shared a social media post supporting the LGBT+ community, but is ironically now supporting a state that oppresses the gay population

🤡 David Beckham historically posting the Rainbow Flag on Instagram.



💥 Now the face of Qatar - where homosexuality comes with punishment of up to 3 years in prison and a fine and the possibility of death penalty for Muslims



Not that he needs the cash but £10m in the bank helps pic.twitter.com/eyxdnta7ah — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) August 30, 2022

Even Amnesty International has spoken about how they wish a high profile figure like Beckham could help shine a light on the human rights abuses in the country instead of glazing over them.

The organisation has long been seeking a probe into the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers who were hired to complete the construction of the facilities needed to stage the World Cup in Qatar.

Beckham's camp has not addressed these allegations directly, but they previously issued a statement saying that "He's always talked about the power of football as a force for good on many levels."