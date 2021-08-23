Last year, when Lionel Messi sent the now infamous burofax stating that he wanted to leave FC Barcelona, numerous clubs indicated their desire to sign the prolific Argentine. Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami was one of those clubs, and owner David Beckham has confirmed that he is still planning to one day bring Messi to the United States.

According to the Mirror, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has already spoken with Messi about the latter's future. We all know that Barcelona were unable to hold on to their captain this season due to their financial crisis. As a result, the Argentina captain has moved on to greener pastures and has signed with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He has a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, and Beckham is looking at the possibility of luring Messi to the MLS once his stint in France ends. Beckham has always had high ambitions for his club, with the goal of bringing some of Europe's biggest football legends to the MLS.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas agrees with Beckham. "I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world-class team," he said.

Apart from Messi, the former England captain had also earmarked a move for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus forward has a contract with the Turin side until the end of the season, and a move to south Florida may also be in his future.

If that happens, Messi may join him a year later when his contract with PSG ends. This may seem like a far fetched idea at the moment, but seeing Messi in the same dressing room at the Parc des Princes with former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has made anything seem possible.

Messi also spent some time in Miami this summer, where he is believed to have bought some properties including six luxury penthouse apartments.

Beckham himself made the move to the MLS after a successful career in Europe. He played for the LA Galaxy, paving the way for several other European greats to end their playing careers in the United States. Frank Lampard, Xavi Hernandez, Raul Gonzalez are only some of the European players who showcased their talents at the MLS in the final years of their professional careers.