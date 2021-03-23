David Beckham thinks that it won't be a tough decision for big names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, if he offers them the opportunity to play in Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club that he owns.

Being a legendary footballer himself, Beckham thinks that there is no reason why he shouldn't aim high when thinking about the players that he can bring to his club. "When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar," Beckham said, as quoted by Marca.

Cristiano Ronaldo is of course currently playing for Juventus FC in Italy, but he and Beckham share a history of both playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past. His contract expires in 2022, and news about a possible comeback to the Spanish capital has been making the rounds in recent weeks. Beckham can easily get in touch and offer another option for the Portuguese star.

Meanwhile, Messi is out of contract this summer, with Barcelona reportedly on a mission to get him to renew his contract. Other clubs are interested, but Messi mentioned in an interview last year that the MLS is an attractive destination for him.

Beckham also mentioned Neymar Jr., who had just renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will likely be the least feasible out of the three possible big-name signings. Either way, Beckham thinks that he won't have a hard time convincing any of them to come to Miami.

"There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place. Obviously, it's a great city. Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars," he said.

However, Beckham did mention that he is also looking at incorporating more homegrown talent into his team. As of now, the former England captain has enlisted Phil Neville as Inter Miami manager. He also has the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Ryan Shawcross in his roster.