Inter Miami owner David Beckham has boldly admitted that he wants to sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Cristiano Ronaldo appears to still be enjoying his time with Juventus FC, a deal with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi may not be such an impossible dream. The Argentine already expressed his desire to leave the Catalan club last summer, and even mentioned in a subsequent interview that he has some interest in playing in the MLS.

As Beckham prepares for the upcoming season which kicks off in April, he admitted that he wants to lure in some big names. Frankly speaking, there are no bigger names than Messi and Ronaldo in international football at the moment.

The former England international is reaching for the stars indeed, despite saying that homegrown talent through the Inter Miami academy is a big priority. "I have said from day one that our academy system is a massive part of this club and if we can bring players through here that have lived and breathed Inter Miami then that is the goal," he told the Mirror.

However, he says that it is important for fans to see more big stars in the MLS. "We already have players like Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi who add to the glitz and glamour but also going forward we want to have the opportunity to bring some great names in," he said.

The opportunity is ripe for Messi to make a move to the US, but it is a well-known fact that the Argentine's family wants to stay in Barcelona. The club hasn't offered him a contract extension yet, but this should be settled soon after they elect a new club president by March 7.

As for Ronaldo, he has been enjoying his time in Turin, but with the club set to end their Serie A dominance this season, he may start considering his options outside of Europe in the near future.

"The player has to be right for the team, still have ambition and want to win. So whatever player we talk to, we have to make sure that is a priority," added Beckham.

Beckham himself played for MLS club LA Galaxy after enjoying a massively successful career in Europe. Throughout his illustrious career, he played for some of the highest profile teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. As he has proven himself, it's not impossible to lure Europe's biggest names to the States. "Of course, we always want to bring in great players. Miami is a great pull for anyone and those kinds of players (Messi and Ronaldo) are who we aspire to bring here."