Lily Allen is 'happy to be alive' following a harrowing road accident that saw a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) collide with her Porsche. The singer's brush with mortality comes at a period of profound personal upheaval as she navigates a high-profile divorce from her estranged husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The 'Smile' hitmaker took to social media to share the wreckage, marking a rare moment of public vulnerability amidst months of speculation regarding her domestic life. While Allen processes the shock of the crash, legal and emotional tensions continue to mount as she waits for the official dissolution of her four-year marriage.

'Happy to be Alive'

Allen shocked her followers by sharing a sobering update on social media after a major traffic accident. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, including a stark image of the damage caused when the large commercial truck ran her Porsche off the road. Allen expressed deep gratitude for her safety, noting that the outcome could have been significantly worse given the size of the truck involved.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with support as she processed the shock of the event.

'Happy you are ok! So scary,' one commented. Another fan added, 'Thank goodness you are in one piece.'

While Allen has been focusing on her West End career and various creative projects, this brush with danger served as a moment of reflection during an already turbulent period in her personal life.

Navigating the Reality of a High-Profile Divorce

The accident occurred following months of speculation regarding her marriage to David Harbour. The 'Somewhere Only We Know' singer filed for divorce in September 2025, just months after their split.

In her new album, Allen hinted about Harbour being unfaithful to her. According to reports, Harbour cheated on her with Natalie Tippett, a costume designer who worked with the Marvel star in the horror-comedy We Have a Ghost. The project lasted for six weeks, but they were allegedly romantically involved with Harbour, flying her alleged mistress in Atlanta without Allen's knowledge.

The rumours that their relationship was heading south began to circulate when the couple was rarely seen together at public events. Allen has been spending more time in London for her stage roles, while Harbour remains in the United States for his filming commitments.

The pair married in Las Vegas in 2020.

'I Was Utterly Heartbroken'

Allen admitted on her podcast that months following her separation from Harbour, she was so devastated that she couldn't eat, sleep, or work. Her emotional distress did not just affect her mentally and physically, but also 'cost a huge amount of money,' per Hello!

'I was utterly heartbroken,' Allen confessed. 'I stopped being able to sleep and eat.'

After she finally embraced the end of their marriage, Allen channelled her pain into creating new songs. In her West End Girl album released in 24 October 2025, Allen alluded to Harbour's alleged infidelity.

'How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?' she sings in her single 'Madeline.' In another track titled 'Tennis,' Allen sings, 'So I read your text, and now I regret it...You won't play with me -- and who's Madeline?'

What Happened to Harbour After Their Separation?

An insider told Globe that Harbour was worried when Allen dropped her latest album, fearing it would 'torpedo his career.' He reportedly turned to his pal, Johnny Depp, who was able to redeem himself after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic abuse.

Harbour and Allen's divorce reportedly triggered an intense period of reckoning for the former, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But the actor is now sober and in a better state.