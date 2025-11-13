Lily Allen and David Harbour's messy split is not helping his career. According to reports, Harbour wasn't thrilled with his estranged wife's new album, West End Girl, which seemingly exposed his alleged infidelity, so he is turning to Johnny Depp for help as the latter has successfully redeemed himself after his own fiasco with ex-wife Amber Heard.

David Harbour Fears Lily Allen's Divorce Will Affect His Career

An unnamed insider spoke with Globe and claimed that the Stranger Things star is worried about his career after his wife, Lily Allen, dropped her newest album. Harbour was reportedly 'embarrassed and furious' after learning of his estranged wife's latest venture.

'Lily's album is painting him as this unfaithful dog, and people are taking her side,' the source claimed.

Allen's album includes singles that allude to Harbour cheating on her. It is reportedly 'damaging his reputation.' The tipster likened Harbour's predicament to what Johnny Depp went through following his divorce from Amber Heard. So, he turned to the Pirates of the Caribbean star for support and guidance.

'David can't help but worry that Lily will torpedo his career, and having Johnny remind him that it's possible to thrive even after the ugliest of divorces is really helping,' the insider added.

What Happened To Johnny Depp And Amber Heard?

Just like Lily Allen and David Harbour, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a messy breakup. The Aquaman star accused the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor of domestic abuse, sparking a lengthy legal battle between the exes.

Depp sued Heard for defamation for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. According to Depp, the op-ed ruined his reputation. Depp won the case after the jury found Heard's piece false, defamatory, and written with actual malice.

Depp received an intense backlash following the publication of Heard's guest essay, but the singer-actor's legal victory turned the tables in his favour. Depp has since redeemed himself, and fans are even campaigning for his return to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean after the company dropped him due to Heard's abuse allegations.

BREAKING! Amber Heard QUITS her Appeal! Johnny Depp WINS!



That's right - Johnny Depp WINS!!! ITS OVER!!!



Link: https://t.co/dfzJTqvaz1 pic.twitter.com/xnINQaWafR — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) December 19, 2022

Johnny Depp Is Giving David Harbour Hope

Johnny Depp and David Harbour worked together for the American crime drama Black Mass. The two actors reportedly became friends and have bonded with their 'train wreck' divorces.

According to a source, Harbour is hopeful that he could 'bounce back' from what he is going through, just as Depp did. The Jeanne Barry star is also reportedly encouraging the Marvel actor to look at the brighter side amid his current predicament.

Since Depp had turned things around, he reportedly assured David that he could do the same.

David Harbour Other Issues

Aside from marital issues, David Harbour has been involved in another controversy. There were reports that his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a formal complaint against him for 'bullying' and 'harassment' before they started filming the final season of their hit Netflix sci-fi mystery series.

Many were surprised by the report because Brown and Harbour have been very outspoken about how close their bond is.

The pair reunited at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere, and they seemed to put the drama behind them. They arrived together and were all smiles at the camera. They even hugged each other.

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy acknowledged the rumoured feud between the co-stars. However, he said that the reports were 'wildly inaccurate.'​

