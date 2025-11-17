David Harbour has reportedly turned to Johnny Depp for support as both actors deal with difficult periods in their personal lives, according to a report from Globe Magazine.

The tabloid alleges that the pair have reconnected over what it describes as 'train wreck' divorces, with Depp reportedly offering Harbour emotional guidance.

The report claims Harbour, 50, has been 'humiliated' by the recent release of music from his ex partner Lily Allen, while Depp has been offering guidance based on his own experiences following a high profile legal battle.

However, IBTimes UK stresses that none of the claims have been independently verified, and neither Harbour nor Depp has commented publicly.

Tabloid Claims Harbour Is Facing Reputational Fallout

Harbour has been dealing with renewed attention on his split from British singer Lily Allen,40, who filed for divorce in 2024. The tabloid alleges that lyrics from Allen's latest album, West End Girl, include references to infidelity and emotional conflict, which the outlet claims are contributing to Harbour's discomfort.

The magazine reports that unnamed sources believe the songs have left Harbour 'embarrassed' and 'furious', with the tabloid suggesting that their content has prompted renewed public interest in the former couple's relationship. No reputable outlets have corroborated these interpretations, and Allen has not publicly referenced Harbour in connection with her music.

Harbour and Allen married in 2020 and became parents in 2024 before separating later that year. Neither has discussed the details of their split, and both have maintained minimal comment on their private lives in recent months.

Johnny Depp's Reported Role in Their Friendship

Globe Magazine further claims that Depp, 62, has been offering Harbour emotional support by drawing on his own experiences with high-profile personal and legal disputes. The tabloid alleges the pair became close while filming the 2015 thriller Black Mass, and that Depp has told Harbour he can recover from public criticism just as he has reportedly attempted to do.

According to the outlet, Depp's career is in a rebuilding phase following the widely publicised defamation proceedings involving his former wife, Amber Heard. Depp's upcoming role in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, portraying his current work as part of a broader effort to stabilise his reputation.

Depp's representatives have confirmed that none of these characterisations are accurate, and no official statements have been issued regarding any support he may or may not be offering to Harbour.

Alleged Bond Over Past Relationship Turmoil

Depp and Harbour share a sense of camaraderie rooted in their previous breakups and the public fallout that followed. Globe Magazine asserts that Harbour's discomfort over speculation linked to Allen's music parallels Depp's own attempts to move forward after years of legal disputes.

The publication claims Depp has been encouraging Harbour by emphasising that reputational challenges can be overcome, though no independent evidence supports the tabloid's portrayal of their conversations or personal perspectives. IBTimes UK notes that both actors have maintained careers that involve ongoing film work and public engagements.

While the tabloid frames their friendship as a response to mutual difficulties, neither Harbour nor Depp has publicly addressed the claims or confirmed any discussions about their respective personal lives.