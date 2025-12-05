Lily Allen dropped a new merchandise item for her 'West End Girl' album, and it's making a buzz online because it looks like a butt plug.

Is she actually selling sex toys as merch? Here's the truth about the outrageous and creative 'butt plug merch' from the singer.

West End Girl 'Butt Plug' Merch

On 24 October, Allen released her album 'West End Girl'. It's a tell-all record that lays bare the highs and lows of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

The 14-track album serves as a raw, emotional breakdown of their relationship. It explores themes of infidelity, betrayal, rejection, gaslighting, the misuse of open relationships, emotional devastation, and the struggle to rebuild a sense of self after loss — including the deep betrayals she says she endured during the marriage.

The tracklist unfolds in largely chronological order, beginning with the hopeful move to New York in the title track before things quickly deteriorate.

The narrative progresses as her partner suggests an open marriage, sparking suspicion, revelations of betrayal, emotional unravelling, and eventually a quiet, exhausted acceptance.

Allen and Harbour called it quits in December 2024, and she revealed that she wrote the album in about ten days while processing the emotional fallout from her personal life.

The 40-year-old singer announced the newest merchandise as part of the West End Girl collection via her Instagram.

On the way to The Fashion Awards 2025, wearing a custom Valentino gown, Allen posed in the backseat of a car holding what appeared to be a sex toy—a butt plug with white and blue polka dots! The pattern matched the puffer jacket she wore on the album cover.

But the truth is, the British singer wasn't actually selling sex toys as merch — it only looks like one. The item is actually a novelty USB stick containing all 14 songs from 'West End Girl'.

Allen's website clarifies that the new merchandise — despite its resemblance to a butt plug — is designed solely as a USB device.

The product description states: 'Note: This is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only.' It is priced at £24.99.

'Pussy Palace' Reference

It's really a creative way to profit out of trauma—It's a creative way to profit from trauma — the 'butt plug' references one of her songs, 'Pussy Palace', track seven of the album.

The song addresses the shocking discovery of the nature of her ex-partner's behaviour. While dropping off medication at her husband's West Village apartment, she found a box of love letters and numerous sex toys, causing her to question the entire relationship.

The lyrics read:

'Duane Reade bag with the handles tied. Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside. Hundreds of Trojans, you're so fucking broken. How'd I get caught up in your double life?'

It continues:

'I didn't know it was your pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace. I always thought it was a dojo, dojo, dojo. So am I looking at a sex addict, sex addict, sex addict, sex addict? Talk about a low blow, oh no, oh no.'

The song also samples a Stranger Things-style intro, prompting fans to piece together who it is about.

Fans Reaction

The merchandise quickly became a fan favourite, with the most-liked comment on Allen's Instagram post saying: 'Yessss girllll make a profit off him.'

Although the website clearly lists it as a USB stick, one fan commented, 'But anything is a toy if you try.' Another said, 'Perfect size for the clutch 💅🏿,' while many flooded her page calling her 'ICONIC.'

Well, she really is iconic for dropping merch like that.