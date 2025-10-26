Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. David Harbour's estranged wife, Lily Allen, channelled the Taylor Swift within her on her new album, West End Girl, released on 24 October 2025, which contains diss tracks against her ex.

The much-talked-about album raised eyebrows and got tongues wagging because it seemed to suggest that her failed marriage to the Marvel star ended due to betrayal. Here's a timeline of their relationship, with his alleged affair with Natalie Tippett included.

January 2019 - October 2019: From Sparking Dating Rumours To Going Instagram Official

David Harbour and Lily Allen didn't take things slow. Their whirlwind romance seemed like a modern-day love story, but it ended in another heartbreak for the English singer-songwriter and actress.

On 5 January 2019, the pair sparked dating rumours after attending the BAFTA Tea Party together. The sighting came shortly after her split from DJ Meridian Dan. She had dated Dan since 2015.

The pair continued to step out together, with Allen joining Harbour in London when he filmed Black Widow in August of that year. She was also present when he hosted Saturday Night Live on 12 October 2019. She seemingly confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of Harbour's SNL sketch and captioning it with 'Mine.'

The next day, the pair was spotted kissing in New York while grabbing lunch. On 18 October, they shared another smooch while at a New York Knicks game.

On 28 October 2019, the pair made their relationship Instagram Official. He shared a photo of them dating at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida.

'The prince, princess and the parking lot,' he captioned a selfie with Allen wearing a Disney princess costume but with her back to the camera. Although her face wasn't shown in the shot, it was obvious that the woman with Harbour was the Smile singer.

​

November 2019: Engagement Rumours

Allen sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a ring on her left finger. The pair didn't address whether they had taken their relationship to the next level at the time.

However, in the same month, Harbour made it into PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2019, and he gushed at the best compliment he received from her.

​'Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage,' he said. He added that he feels the same way about Allen, saying, 'I really only look at my girlfriend's eyes, until she's turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt.'

January - September 2020: Red Carpet Sighting to Wedding

David Harbour and Lily Allen continued to make public appearances together. On 19 January 2020, she joined him at the 2020 SAG Awards, where he was nominated for his role in Stranger Things.

Harbour and Allen couldn't wait any longer to be husband and wife. So, they tied the knot in Las Vegas on 7 September 2020.

September 2020 - July 2021: Harbour And Allen Are Still Very Much In Love

A month after they wed, Lily Allen admitted to wanting to start a family with David Harbour. He also spoke about their marriage with People, calling his wife a 'beautiful, incredible woman.'

In July 2021, he expressed his joy at being married to the Dreamland star, saying he never felt alone anymore with her.

'I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything,' Harbour said. 'We can share this experience of walking through life together. I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life.'

August 2021: David Harbour And Natalie Tippett's Alleged Affair Started

Natalie Tippett worked with David Harbour for the horror-comedy, We Have a Ghost. The Netflix project lasted six weeks, during which Tippett served as the costume designer.

However, rumours have it that it wasn't all work for Harbour and Tippett. After the Netflix show, he reportedly flew his alleged mistress to his home in Atlanta without his wife's knowledge.

February 2025: Whirlwind Romance Turns Into A 'Crumbling' Marriage

David Harbour and Lily Allen enjoyed a good marriage until she discovered his alleged affair. In February 2025, multiple unnamed sources told People that their relationship was heading south and that the pair was separating after four years together.

'Her marriage has been crumbling,' an insider said, before adding, 'and they have split.'

October 2025 - New Album Exposes David Harbour's Alleged Infidelity

Lily Allen dropped her newest album, West End Girl, on 24 October. It contains several songs that seemingly allude to David Harbour cheating on her.

In an interview with Vogue, Allen confirmed that the album was 'inspired by what went on in the relationship.' When asked how she felt while making it, she said: 'Confusion, sorrow, grief, helplessness.'

In the single Madeline, Allen's lyrics include, 'How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?' In another track titled Tennis, Allen sings, 'So I read your text, and now I regret it...You won't play with me -- and who's Madeline?'

Allen reportedly found incriminating text exchanges between Harbour and Natalie Tippett. Allen used the texts in the lyrics of her new album.

'I'm Madeline - and this is what I have to say to Lily Allen': Read world exclusive reveal of mother who had affair with star's husband David Harbour, how it started and how she feels about THOSE texts being exposed https://t.co/xV7KWtLccs — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 25, 2025

Tippett confirmed to Daily Mail that she's the woman Allen referred to as Madeline and she heard the song. Tippett, however, admitted she wasn't ready to talk about the issue because she has 'a family and things to protect.' Tippett is a single mum to a 2-year-old little girl.

There are rumors that the alleged affair lasted for three years, resulting in Tippett and Harbour sharing a child. This claim, however, is unverified, and one should take it with a grain of salt.

Harbour hasn't reacted to the issue.