For fans who thought the drama between pop star Lily Allen and her estranged husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, was cooling off following their reported separation, you may need to grab a seat.

The fallout from their public split—allegedly triggered by Harbour's infidelity—has been painfully laid bare on Allen's recent, brutally honest 'divorce album', West End Girl.

Yet, new reports are suggesting that the 'other woman', costume designer Natalie Tippett, may have recently re-entered the picture, stoking a fresh wave of public speculation about the complicated relationship.

The rumours began swirling after the 50-year-old actor was spotted spending time in Winnipeg, Canada, a location not-so-coincidentally linked to Tippett. Harbour was in the Canadian city in September to film his latest movie, Violent Night 2, a sequel to the holiday action-comedy Violent Night.

Filming for the project ran from early September to mid-October. It was during this period that fans reportedly saw the Hellboy star multiple times at the Thermea Spa Village, a renowned wellness retreat in Winnipeg.

The Thermal Spa Connection: New Romance for David Harbour and Natalie Tippett?

The reason for the media frenzy surrounding Harbour's spa visits lies in the fact that, at the very same time, his alleged former mistress, Natalie Tippett, was also believed to be in the Canadian city.

Tippett, a 35-year-old single mother who typically resides in New Orleans, Louisiana, took to Instagram in September, sharing a carousel of images detailing her life 'lately'.

One particular snap showed the costume designer posing for a selfie while sitting near a cosy campfire—an outdoor feature that sources suggest strongly resembles a spot at the Thermea Spa Village.

Fuel was added to the fire by the fact that Tippett was not booked to work on the costume designs for Violent Night 2, meaning there was no obvious professional reason for her significant presence in Winnipeg. The close proximity, both in time and location, has led those close to the exes to believe the romance has been rekindled.

As one source bluntly told the Daily Mail, 'We know that he and Natalie have been together recently.'

The relationship between Tippett and Harbour first came to public light last month. It was revealed that the costume designer was the woman Harbour allegedly had an affair with during his marriage to Allen.

The pair had initially met on the set of the 2021 Netflix film We Have A Ghost, where Tippett worked in the costume department and Harbour was the lead. Their alleged affair reportedly began shortly after filming commenced.

The Painful Soundtrack to a Split: Allen's West End Girl and 'Madeline'

The full extent of the emotional turmoil surrounding the split was captured in Allen's new album, West End Girl, which was released in October 2025. The singer, 40, was incredibly candid about the alleged infidelity within her marriage, charting the dissolution of the relationship and her eventual discovery of Harbour's alleged betrayal.

The highly scrutinised song 'Madeline' appears to directly address the other woman, allegedly using private texts Allen found on her husband's phone as lyrical inspiration.

When the identity of the woman behind 'Madeline' was publicly revealed, Tippett did not shy away from the association. Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, she confirmed she had heard the song, admitting she was aware that private messages between her and Harbour may have inspired its lyrics.

'Of course I've heard the song,' she said, allegedly rolling her eyes, before explaining why she was cautious about the public exposure. 'But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me.' Allen and Harbour, who married in Las Vegas in 2020, were publicly reported to be separating in February 2025.

The latest reports concerning the spa sighting suggest that, despite the very public, painful unravelling of his marriage, Harbour and Tippett may have reconnected. The timing of their shared presence in Winnipeg, over 1,600 miles from Tippett's New Orleans home, has given new life to the scandal.