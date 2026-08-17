Newly declassified FBI files on former California congressman Eric Swalwell state that a suspected Chinese spy 'potentially compromised' him with sex, foreign interns and illicit campaign cash, according to records released on Monday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force.

The federal records expose a previously undisclosed public corruption investigation into the 45-year-old politician, indicating the Federal Bureau of Investigation developed evidence of a coordinated effort to infiltrate America's political system.

Following mounting public scrutiny over Swalwell's ties to Christine Fang, a suspected operative for China's Ministry of State Security, the Democratic politician relinquished his congressional seat and abandoned a gubernatorial bid earlier this year amid separate, unrelated allegations of sexual misconduct.

The latest document release confirms federal agents investigated a scheme where Fang allegedly traded interns for political access and routed donations through American intermediaries to conceal her identity.

Operation Freshman Fifteen: Inside the FBI Inquiry

The FBI inquiry, codenamed Freshman Fifteen, went beyond a documented sexual relationship between Fang and the politician.

Agents utilised physical surveillance, confidential sources, search warrants and an undercover operation to determine whether campaign money was exchanged for congressional access.

According to a June 2014 memorandum, the case was opened as a Sensitive Investigative Matter because the target was a sitting member of Congress. The objective was to gather evidence to arrest both Swalwell and Fang for campaign finance violations.

The investigation reached into his political fundraising network. Between January 2013 and December 2014, his campaign received £845,838 ($1,145,688) in individual contributions.

The documents describe a wealthy winery owner who told agents that Fang instructed him to bring his chequebook because she would reimburse his donation. A fast-food franchise magnate also reported that Fang wanted his financial contribution credited to her.

🚨FBI Reveals EVIDENCE That 'Fang Fang' Had Chinese Intel Ties And Made ILLEGAL Donations to Eric Swalwell, Then Feds Tried to RECRUIT Her As A Source



The documents show:



-A bribery scheme where donations were exchanged



-Fang placed foreign interns in Congress



-Swalwell… pic.twitter.com/RkEfJjZy5l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2026

How the Alleged Spy Sought Political Access

The records detail intimate encounters that occurred before he was elected to Congress during the 2012 cycle. According to the declassified files, Fang visited his apartment twice. On one specific night, she arrived late and began knocking on his door. A redacted individual let her inside, and she and Swalwell hooked up before she left hours later.

The congressman reportedly told the FBI Oakland Resident Agency he barely remembered the event because he had taken an Ambien to sleep. The bureau noted Fang did not have independent access to the property.

She served as his primary contact at the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs association. Investigators noted the only difference between her and other organisational contacts was that the two occasionally hooked up and she 'had a thing' for him.

Swalwell was informed at one point that Fang had returned to China. By the time of his FBI interview, he noted he had received no further communications from her since his initial meeting with the bureau regarding the matter.

Denials Over Separate Misconduct Allegations

Read more 'Operation Epstein Fury': US Servicemen in Persian Gulf Allegedly Scrawl Provocative Graffiti on Aircraft 'Operation Epstein Fury': US Servicemen in Persian Gulf Allegedly Scrawl Provocative Graffiti on Aircraft

Swalwell firmly denies any wrongdoing regarding the separate allegations that ended his political career earlier this year.

He released a statement on X on 13 April apologising to his family for past mistakes in judgement.

Meanwhile, his legal representative, Sara Azari, took to Facebook to declare that he categorically denies every allegation of sexual assault levelled against him.

She described the claims as a shameless attempt to smear him, adding that the accusations remain false, fabricated and deeply offensive.