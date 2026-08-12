Texas has frozen all new power grid connections for data centres after applications to join the state's network topped 1,800 projects and 474 gigawatts, with Governor Greg Abbott ordering an immediate halt and a full audit of the boom.

The directive, issued on Monday, instructs regulators to assess the strain from the state's fast‑growing artificial intelligence sector on electricity and water supplies before any further large facilities are plugged into the grid.

This pause on data centre grid connections arrives less than a year after Abbott described Texas as the artificial intelligence epicentre of the United States.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas now faces a backlog of more than 1,800 projects, with 90 per cent of new power requests coming from data facilities representing roughly 40 per cent of the entire national electricity supply.

Data Centre Audit To Test Grid Capacity and Water Use

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The volume of applications could exceed existing infrastructure, despite Texas leading the nation in adding new power generation.

The current queue is more than five times the record peak electricity demand for the state.

Abbott noted in his letter to state regulators that such unprecedented load growth 'could endanger the reliability and stability of the Texas electric grid'.

To address this, the audit will examine whether tech developers are providing their own electricity or relying entirely on public infrastructure. Regulators will also examine water usage.

Facilities often consume large amounts of local water for complex cooling systems, an issue of local concern as communities like Corpus Christi face persistent, severe droughts.

Financial Incentives Under Scrutiny in Data Centre Boom

The growth of data centres has also resulted in significant financial impacts for the state budget. A legislative measure originally passed with bipartisan support has grown into more than £790 million ($1 billion) in annual tax breaks for data centre developers.

Recent estimates suggest the state government could lose up to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in sales tax revenue over the next two years.

As part of the review, auditors will require detailed disclosures on which projects are paying their own way and which are relying on public grants or tax abatements. 'Any data center project that fails to comply with the verification and audit process to protect the reliability and resilience of the Texas electric grid must be denied,' Abbott stated.

Texas is temporarily banning over 1,800 AI data centers from grid connections after requests reached 474GW pic.twitter.com/X7PRUOxCPR — Interesting AF (@interesting_aIl) August 12, 2026

Industry Reaction and Search for Workarounds

Following the governor's directive, ERCOT delayed its scheduled transmission planning study for the first wave of large load projects.

The Data Center Coalition issued a statement, with executive vice president Dan Diorio expressing hope that the upcoming audit 'will help separate those who are responsible water and energy stewards from those who are not'.

Legal experts warn of market disruption. Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Locke advised power generation investors and tech firms to reassess their capital deployment schedules and counterparty termination rights.

Tech companies choosing behind‑the‑meter power generation, such as natural gas turbines installed directly on their campuses, are exempt from this specific grid pause.

With New York having already implemented a year‑long halt on similar projects in July, regulatory pauses are occurring nationally. One remaining workaround is installing private gas generators directly on site, bypassing the state network and leading to their construction near rural communities.