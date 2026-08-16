An unverified photograph shared online appears to show the phrase 'Operation Epstein Fury' and other provocative slogans scrawled in dust on the wing flap of an aircraft claimed to be linked to United States servicemen in the Persian Gulf, sparking questions over both its authenticity and what it might suggest about troop morale.

The image, which began circulating on social media in August, has drawn scrutiny from commentators and users who are divided over whether it is genuine or fabricated.

Political commentator Trita Parsi shared the photograph online, saying the slogans were written by troops expressing frustration over American strategic directives.

The post comes during a period of sustained US military presence in the Middle East, at a time of debate over the long-term deployment of personnel abroad.

The Aircraft Messages Shown in the Image

Read more Trump Admin Investigates WWII Memorial Vandalism After Graffiti and Soap Bubbles Appear Trump Admin Investigates WWII Memorial Vandalism After Graffiti and Soap Bubbles Appear

The unverified image appears to show several politically charged phrases traced into a thick layer of dust on an aircraft component.

Alongside 'Operation Epstein Fury', the visible messages read: 'Be a good goy and do what Israel tells you to', 'Peace deal #64 incoming... ALL THIS FOR THE HOLY LAND', 'LOVE ISRAEL I AM A GOOD GOYIM' and 'BiBi's bucks'. Another marking reads 'IY Flock Cameras'.

Parsi, an author who frequently discusses Middle Eastern geopolitics, said the photograph was sent to him directly from the field.

He noted that he lacked a historical frame of reference to compare the sentiments with those of soldiers in previous conflicts but suspected these were new frustrations being expressed openly.

To support his account of low morale, Parsi shared a message he said he received from a deployed serviceman. The individual claimed that what people in the media fail to understand when comparing past conflicts to this current one is that this operation has no morale behind it.

The anonymous source added that this lack of morale makes a world of difference to service members deployed to undesirable locations indefinitely.

This image was sent to me from the field. These are messages US servicemen in the Persian Gulf have scribbled on the dust of an aircraft flap.



"Be a good guy and do what Israel tells you to"



"Operation Epstein Fury"



"Peace deal #64 incoming... ALL THIS FOR THE HOLY LAND"



I… pic.twitter.com/Zc6JwKtNV0 — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) August 16, 2026

Technical Scrutiny Raises Doubts About Aircraft Location

After the image spread online, several social media users questioned whether it was genuine. The photograph has not been verified by military officials, and commenters highlighted possible visual and logistical inconsistencies.

Social media user @MCCCANM pointed to several logistical issues, noting: 'This appears to be a KC-135 w/ the over-wing exit open... KC-135s can't land on carriers.'

Referring to the aircraft's surroundings, the user added: 'It's also sitting on concrete. Carriers don't have concrete decks.' They concluded that the jet is 'likely in a "boneyard" and is being stripped for parts by civilian workers,' suggesting that 'some rando probably put "Graveyard Graffiti" on it.'

Other observers suggested the image might not be a genuine photograph. User @Spyk3O argued that it is a digital fabrication, stating: 'This picture is AI generated. The top of these flaps would be like 12 feet off the ground and it's full of several bizarre things that don't make sense.'

The user also questioned the logistics of the vandalism itself, asking: 'Who gets a ladder out to play hangman spaghetti? Why would someone in the middle east care about Flock?'

Authenticity Disputed as Morale Debate Continues

The authenticity of the photograph remains unresolved. While Parsi and others have presented it as a reflection of frustrated troops operating in a conflict zone, the visual and logistical issues raised by online commenters have cast doubt on the claim that it shows current frontline conditions.

Without verification or further evidence from military authorities, the photograph continues to be cited in wider discussions about morale and the long-term deployment of US forces in the Middle East.