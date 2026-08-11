Trump Media and Technology Group reported a second‑quarter net loss of £176.3 million ($238 million), with its deficit widening roughly tenfold year on year as heavy spending and the shutdown of new ventures in cryptocurrency and online betting hit the bottom line.

The corporate parent of Truth Social had spent much of the past 12 months trying to diversify beyond social networking into digital tokens and sports wagering, before mounting losses prompted a shift in strategy.

Strategic Shift Inside Trump Media

The quarterly loss, which saw per‑share losses widen from 6 pence (8 cents) to 64 pence (86 cents), led newly installed chief executive Kevin McGurn to set out plans to wind down recent experimental ventures.

Speaking on an earnings conference call after the results, McGurn confirmed that Trump Media would scrap its planned expansion into sports wagering and digital tokens in order to preserve capital and refocus on its core social communications platform.

'We made the disciplined choice to pivot in order to invest more time and resources in our most important initiatives,' McGurn told investors. 'We will say no to things or change course as warranted.'

Investor reaction remained negative after the update. Shares in Trump Media fell slightly in after‑hours trading following the earnings release, after dropping 8 per cent during regular trading in New York.

Top‑line revenue for the three months to the end of June rose to £1.26 million ($1.7 million), more than double the intake recorded 12 months earlier. However, operating costs quickly eclipsed that improvement, prompting leadership to seek higher‑margin digital products that draw directly on the following of President Donald Trump.

Scrutiny Over New Trump Media Data Feeds

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Central to the revised commercial plan is a premium data service called Truth API, designed to provide fast access to public platform posts for institutional Wall Street trading desks.

The service charges between £44,400 ($60,000) and £74,000 ($100,000) a month, and the company has already signed up ten institutional clients, mainly high‑frequency trading firms that execute transactions in milliseconds.

The monetisation strategy relies heavily on the platform's most followed user, the American president, whose announcements on foreign policy, trade tariffs and economic measures can move currency, bond and equity markets.

That set‑up has drawn criticism from governance and ethics watchdogs. Kathleen Clark, a specialist in federal conflict‑of‑interest rules at Washington University School of Law, told the Associated Press that the arrangement monetises presidential actions, calling it an improper exploitation of government power to enrich himself.

McGurn rejected those criticisms on the call, arguing that commercial data licensing is standard practice across media, financial information and technology companies. The company said the service is intended to establish a new revenue stream.

Company Pulls Back From Crypto and Betting, Keeps Fusion Deal

Even as it winds down gambling and cryptocurrency initiatives, Trump Media is not exiting all outside investments. The company said it still plans to complete a previously announced merger with TAE Technologies by the end of the year to enter the nuclear fusion energy sector.

Trump Media ended the quarter with more than £296.3 million ($400 million) in cash and short‑term holdings, alongside £889 million ($1.2 billion) in bitcoin and related digital assets.

The balance sheet also carries £740.8 million ($1 billion) in convertible debt due in 2028. Lenders have the option to demand full cash repayment this November, creating a potential financial hurdle before the year ends.