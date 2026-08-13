US President Donald Trump has called on oil and gas giants to hand back what he described as surplus profits to motorists as crude prices climb during the Iran war, urging companies to cut pump prices despite announcing no formal enforcement plan.

Targeting Chevron and Exxon Mobil directly, the president demanded they lower retail prices, even as the White House declined to outline how the administration would compel firms to comply.

The latest remarks fit a pattern during his second term of promising direct financial benefits to households, from discounted IVF drugs to the DOGE dividend cheque that never arrived.

From Discounted IVF Drugs to Agricultural Relief

The recent demands follow a series of similar pledges made since Trump returned to office. The administration repeatedly floated the prospect of direct financial relief for farmers, prospective parents and taxpayers.

The message consistently promised money directly in the pockets of consumers, courtesy of the president. However, the outcomes have been inconsistent. Some benefits arrived later or in a more limited form than initially suggested, while others did not materialise.

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During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised that either the government or insurance companies would cover all costs associated with in vitro fertilisation.

The pledge never materialised into full coverage. A February 2025 executive order offered no funding, directing federal agencies instead to draft recommendations.

The plan unveiled in October provided discounted IVF drugs through an agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer EMD Serono, alongside optional workplace benefits. The White House provided no subsidies and a standard IVF cycle still costs thousands.

Other relief efforts faced delays. Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a £9.2 billion ($12 billion) Farmer Bridge Assistance programme in December. The package aimed to aid growers hit by global tariffs that Trump himself implemented.

The Department of Agriculture released relatively modest per-acre rates on New Year's Eve, allocating £34.20 ($44.36) for corn and £15.80 ($20.51) for barley. The promised deposits reached farmers in February, after they had absorbed months of economic losses.

The Stalled Tariff Rebate and the DOGE Dividend Cheque

The gap between proposals and delivered cash widened regarding taxpayer payouts. In early 2025, Trump endorsed an initiative supported by Elon Musk and Azoria chief executive James Fishback to return a percentage of Department of Government Efficiency savings to the public. The proposal suggested payouts reaching £3,850 ($5,000).

That target required cutting federal spending by more than £1.54 trillion ($2 trillion). The Government Accountability Office noted on 7 July that the agency confirmed only £84.8 billion ($110 billion) in savings. The department dissolved on 4 July and the DOGE dividend cheque was never issued.

Similarly, the president floated a £1,540 ($2,000) tariff rebate for citizens, which quickly hit legal roadblocks. The Supreme Court struck down the administration's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on 20 February.

A federal judge ordered the invalidated tariffs refunded. An August filing revealed the government had already returned roughly £77 billion ($100 billion) of the £128 billion ($166 billion) collected.

Congressional conservatives publicly rejected the rebate proposal, labelling the plan 'insane' and arguing revenues should reduce the national debt. One analysis indicated the payouts would cost roughly £462 billion ($600 billion), exceeding the £154 billion to £231 billion ($200 billion to $300 billion) generated annually.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the payments would require legislation, offering no firm commitment.