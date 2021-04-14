UEFA Champions League title holders Bayern Munich failed to stage a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the quarter-finals. The Germans won 0-1 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to overturn a 3-2 loss in the first leg.

PSG advanced on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. The match was a repeat of last year's final, but the result was the opposite. Bayern Munich went all the way to lift the trophy last season, but it is PSG who booked a spot to the last four this time around.

PSG had a brilliant first leg, but they were unable to find a breakthrough at home. Neymar Jr. challenged Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer numerous times but his efforts were kept out by the woodwork. Nevertheless, they did enough in the first leg to advance.

Bayern were hoping to turn things around and they arrived in Paris with all guns blazing. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the lone goal of the evening which gave the defending champions some hope of a comeback. However, they failed to find a way to overcome PSG's away goal advantage.

The German champions are still missing the services of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who was instrumental in their road to success last season. Meanwhile, PSG is happy to have Neymar Jr. back from injury, and Kylian Mbappe has been in top form all season. The French striker almost gave PSG the equaliser last night, but his effort was ruled out after the assistant's flag was raised after he found the back of the net in the closing stages of the game.

PSG is in hot pursuit of the UEFA Champions League title, and they are now one step closer to the prize. They are waiting to face the winner between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, who are playing the second leg of their quarter-final clash tonight. City goes into the match with a 2-1 advantage.