Demi Lovato basically confirmed that she is dating Max Ehrich during an interview with Ronan Kemp on Tuesday.

The "Anyone" singer dropped by Kemp's Capital FM show, "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp," to talk about her collaboration on "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith. The conversation segued to her relationship with Ehrich when one of the hosts, Sian Welby, asked if Smith has met the actor and has given him his seal of approval.

Lovato laughed in response and jokingly accused the host of "trying to get the tea" on her relationship with the 28-year-old actor with the question. However, she may have subtly confirmed that she is dating Ehrich when she revealed that she only introduces the important people in her life to the "Stay With Me" singer.

"Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me," Lovato answered, adding, "I wouldn't introduce just anybody to Sam."

Lovato admitted that she has learned in the past to be private about her relationships. So as much as she wants to "gush" about her boyfriend or share more sweet details, she would rather keep things private.

Lovato sparked dating speculations with "The Young and The Restless" alum after she accidentally crashed his Instagram Live while he was serenading his fans. The former Disney star appeared barefaced and with a towel in hand. Ehrich looked surprised and warned her that he is "On Live" before she covered her face in embarrassment.

Watch Demi Lovato Accidentally CRASH Boyfriend Max Ehrichâ€™s Instagram Live https://t.co/4ddWtf54mB via @YouTube April 24, 2020

A source said that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks now." The source claimed that they "have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well." The insider added that the actor-singer has been a good influence on the "Camp Rock" star because he leads a healthy lifestyle. He reportedly "doesn't like to party" and he is "into music and health."