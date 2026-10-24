Trump was handed a gold-coloured coin engraved with the words 'You Missed, Bitches' and showing him raising his middle finger, moments after stepping off Air Force One in Florida for a campaign visit, it has emerged.

The coin, featuring an image of Trump making an obscene gesture, was presented during his meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the airport.

Trump had travelled to Florida to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections. DeSantis greeted him as he stepped off Air Force One, before showing reporters the unusual gift that quickly attracted attention.

According to White House press pool reports, Trump stepped off the aircraft at 1.53pm, while DeSantis displayed the coin to journalists shortly afterwards.

The exchange took place before Trump arrived at Alico Arena, where he began addressing supporters at 2.48pm.

DeSantis Reveals Origin of Trump's Gold Coin

DeSantis explained that the coin came from a friend in Florida who had obtained or produced the item. The governor said he specifically requested one so that he could give it to Trump during his visit.

'I need to get this to the president. Can I please have one to give to him?' DeSantis recalled telling his friend, according to the Washington Examiner's account of the exchange.

🚨 AWESOME! Gov. Ron DeSantis gifts President Trump a coin with “YOU MISSED, B*TCHES” with 47 throwing up the bird 🤣



Legendary 🔥



And DeSantis met him directly next to Air Force One



A heck of a welcome back to Florida.



They tried to take Trump down, and he’s fighting harder… pic.twitter.com/wqD1Qd2LKJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

Trump examined the coin and responded, 'Your friend has a big talent,' according to an archived transcript of the conversation. The brief exchange was also documented in contemporaneous press pool reporting and Fox News footage of his arrival.

Washington Examiner White House correspondent Christian Datoc shared a photograph of the coin showing Trump's smiling likeness making an obscene gesture. The inscription 'You Missed, Bitches' appeared alongside the illustration.

DeSantis did not publicly identify the friend who supplied the coin, and its manufacturer remains unknown. Neither politician explained whether the message had been discussed with Trump before the presentation or whether additional copies had been produced.

The governor instead used the appearance to welcome Trump back to Florida and discuss the approaching elections. He expressed confidence in Republican candidates, including those competing in the state's gubernatorial and congressional races.

Gold Coin Inscription Sparks Speculation

The inscription has prompted speculation that it refers to the assassination attempts against Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. However, neither Trump nor DeSantis publicly confirmed the intended meaning of the message during their exchange in Fort Myers.

Trump survived the first attack on 13 July 2024, when a gunman opened fire during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooting injured Trump, killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore and wounded other spectators.

The US Secret Service subsequently acknowledged serious security failures surrounding the incident. Its investigations identified problems involving communication, planning and coordination between law enforcement agencies.

“You missed bitches.” DeSantis handed Trump a coin with that message. Coin shows Trump flashing middle finger. pic.twitter.com/yJ105o9QIm — Alex Leary (@learyreports) October 23, 2026

A second assassination attempt occurred on 15 September 2024 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the US Department of Justice, a Secret Service agent spotted an armed man concealed near the golf course before Trump reached the area.

The agent opened fire, prompting the suspect to flee without shooting at Trump. Authorities later arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, who was subsequently convicted of attempted assassination and related offences.

On 4 February 2026, the Justice Department announced that Routh had received a life sentence plus an additional 84 months in federal prison.

Although the two incidents provide context for one interpretation of the coin's message, other explanations have also circulated. The Washington Examiner suggested the inscription could refer to Trump's legal adversaries, but neither interpretation has been publicly established by the politicians involved.

Coin Presentation Sets Tone for Fort Myers Visit

The airport meeting also reflected the relationship between Trump and DeSantis following their rivalry during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. DeSantis challenged Trump for the nomination before withdrawing from the race and endorsing him.

During Friday's appearance, DeSantis highlighted Republicans' growing voter registration advantage in Florida. Figures released by the state's Division of Elections ahead of the November vote showed approximately 5.69 million registered Republicans compared with 4.15 million Democrats.

The figures, reported by CBS Miami on 19 October, placed the Republican advantage at more than 1.5 million registered voters. However, registration figures alone do not establish how voters will cast their ballots in the election.

Trump's subsequent rally at Alico Arena focused on encouraging Republican participation in the 3 November midterm elections. He promoted Senator Ashley Moody and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds while calling on supporters to vote.

The White House press pool reported that the arena, with a capacity of approximately 5,000, was filled for the event. A transcript of Trump's address also documented his repeated appeals for Republican turnout.

Before leaving the airport, Trump had delivered a shorter version of that message when reporters asked what he wanted voters to hear. 'Just get out and vote. If they vote, we're going to win big,' he said.

The remarks came shortly after DeSantis presented the gold-coloured coin, placing the unusual exchange ahead of Trump's wider campaign appearance in Fort Myers.