Jewellery is more than just an accessory; it's a personal expression of style, memories, and moments. And with jewellery brand Angara's "Create With Angara" feature, your treasures become even more personal as every customer gets the chance to become a designer, crafting pieces that are as unique as the stories they tell.

This award-winning feature transforms the jewellery buying experience by allowing you to customise every element—from selecting metals and gemstones to personalising design details—ensuring that each creation is a true reflection of your taste and vision.

Angara stands out by making customisation accessible, fun, and effortless, whether you're designing a piece for yourself or crafting the perfect custom-made engagement ring. Their intuitive platform and wide range of customisation options, coupled with a dedication to quality and craftsmanship, empowers customers to create one-of-a-kind keepsakes that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Custom Engagement Rings

Modern couples are moving away from traditional jewellery trends and looking for pieces with a deeper personal meaning. Instead of just going for the classic diamond ring, they want something that reflects their unique story and relationship. Many couples are now choosing to co-design their rings together, ensuring that the final piece represents who they are as a couple rather than just one person picking something off the shelf.

This shift has led to a rise in the popularity of coloured gemstone engagement rings, which offer a stunning look and carry symbolic value. Styles like toi et moi and three-stone rings are also gaining traction, as they beautifully capture the essence of a couple's journey together.

By choosing these personalised styles, couples are making a statement about what their relationship means to them. Whether through a specific gemstone representing a shared memory or a design symbolising their bond, each ring becomes a unique piece that tells a story. This trend is all about breaking away from the norm and creating something that feels right for them, allowing them to wear their love story on their finger every day.

Exploring "Create With Angara"

Angara has recognised the growing trend of personalisation in jewellery and developed the "Create With Angara" (CWA) feature to offer an unmatched level of customisation for those looking to design their custom engagement rings. This user-friendly tool lets you customise every ring aspect, ensuring your piece is as unique as your love story.

Starting with a wide selection of over 50 precious and semi-precious gemstones, including GIA-certified options and exotic gems like orange zircon, alexandrite, ametrine, and spessartite, you can view each stone in a 360-degree format to appreciate its full beauty before making a choice.

But the personalisation doesn't stop at gemstones. With CWA, you can design your ring by choosing the shape, carat weight, and metal type—platinum, gold, or another material—to match your style perfectly. You also have the freedom to customise the finer details, including shank styles, side stones, accents, motifs, mounting styles, and stone settings, allowing you to create a truly unique piece.

For those who have a setting in mind, but still want a custom ring, they can make use of Angara's "Start With a Setting" option. This lets you pick your desired setting and customise everything from the centre stone shape and accent stones to the metal type and carat size.

Whether you prefer lab-grown or natural stones, this feature gives you endless possibilities to create a personalised engagement ring that perfectly aligns with your budget and aesthetic. The result is a one-of-a-kind piece that tells your unique story.

Bigger Sparkle at Lower Prices

To meet the rising demand for larger stones at more affordable prices, Angara has included lab-grown gemstones in the "Create With Angara" (CWA) feature. This addition has been popular among customers looking for high-quality, budget-friendly, and sustainable alternatives to natural stones.

With options like lab-grown sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and diamonds, customers have various choices to customise their rings. Lab-grown gemstones allow customers to select higher carat weights at a fraction of the cost—up to 90% cheaper than their natural counterparts—making it easier to design a stunning piece without breaking the bank.

Lab-grown jewellery is ideal for custom engagement rings because it combines beauty, affordability, and sustainability. Unlike natural gemstones, lab-grown stones are created in controlled environments, ensuring they are free from mining-related ethical concerns. They have the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as natural gemstones, making them equally brilliant and durable.

By choosing lab-grown stones for your custom-made engagement rings, you can enjoy the luxury of a stunning, high-quality piece while making an environmentally conscious choice. This makes lab-grown jewellery perfect for those who want to design engagement rings that are both unique and responsibly sourced.

***

With the "Create With Angara" (CWA) initiative, Angara is bringing the jewellery industry back to its roots by offering genuinely affordable custom jewellery options. What's more, it celebrates individuality and personal expression, allowing customers to create pieces that reflect their unique style and story.