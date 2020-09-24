Paris Saint-Germain is still dealing with the aftermath of their 1-0 loss against Marseille on September 13. Following a brawl in the closing stages of the match, several players were shown red cards from both sides. However, PSG player Angel di Maria, who had played the entire match, has now received a four-match ban following an investigation.

Di Maria escaped any punishment after the brawl that saw teammates Neymar Jr., Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa get sent off after an altercation with Marseille players Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto. Both Marseille players were also sent off.

However, Di Maria and another controversial figure during the match, Alvaro Gonzalez, were both able to continue. Gonzalez has been accused of racially abusing PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar, and Di Maria in turn has been accused of spitting at Gonzalez.

Neymar has been very vocal about the alleged abuse, stating that the Marseille defender called him a "monkey son of a b**ch." It is unclear if the alleged spitting incident with Di Maria is related to Neymar's complaint. Likewise, BBC reports that PSG has not confirmed if the ban on Di Maria is a direct consequence of spitting.

As sporting events around the world are struggling to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, certain health and safety regulations have been put in place to protect players and officials. While spitting deliberately at another person has always been punishable, even doing it out of habit on the pitch has become a cause for concern.

Incidentally, Di Maria was one of the seven PSG players who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Ligue 1 opener. He has since tested negative before being cleared to play. Nevertheless, deliberately spitting at another player is a severe offence if found guilty as it is potentially endangering the health of others.

Meanwhile, the man at the center of so much controversy, Alvaro Gonzalez, has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing thus far. However, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has vowed to investigate the alleged incident of racial abuse. Gonzalez has since denied any wrongdoing.