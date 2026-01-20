Brooklyn Beckham's decision to publicly air his family grievances has reignited long-running questions about where his siblings stand in the increasingly visible rift between him and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

On Monday, the 26-year-old shared a multi-part Instagram statement accusing his parents of controlling behaviour, media manipulation, and attempts to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

While the post focused largely on his relationship with his parents, Brooklyn also made pointed references to his brothers, claiming they were 'sent to attack' him on social media before blocking him.

Cruz Beckham Previously Defended His Parents

Among the siblings, Cruz Beckham has been the most publicly vocal in past disputes. In December 2025, amid reports that Brooklyn had been unfollowed by family members, Cruz took to Instagram to dispute the narrative.

'NOT TRUE,' Cruz wrote at the time, stating that Brooklyn had blocked his parents and siblings first. He added that David and Victoria 'would never unfollow their son,' according to screenshots shared widely online.

That earlier defence has resurfaced following Brooklyn's 19 January statement, with many observers interpreting it as evidence that Cruz remains aligned with his parents.

Brooklyn, however, alleges that his brothers were encouraged to confront him publicly before cutting off contact, a claim Cruz has not addressed directly.

Romeo and Harper Beckham Remain Silent

Romeo Beckham has not commented publicly on the family feud, either before or after Brooklyn's latest statement. His absence from the conversation has stood out, particularly as Brooklyn grouped his 'brothers' together when describing online attacks and subsequent blocking.

According to reports, Romeo may also have blocked Brooklyn, though neither has confirmed this. Sources familiar with the family dynamics have suggested Romeo is avoiding escalation and handling the situation privately, especially given his ongoing modelling career and preference to stay out of public disputes.

Meanwhile, Harper Beckham, 14, has no public social media presence and has made no statements regarding the family fallout. Too young to speak on the matter, her name entered the discussion only indirectly, after reports surfaced that Brooklyn had blocked several family members, including his youngest sibling.

Brooklyn has previously shared affectionate birthday tributes to her, including one posted in mid-2025.

Estrangement Within Beckham Family Continues

Brooklyn's statement comes after months of reported strain, including his absence from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, Father's Day, his close childhood friend Holly Ramsay's wedding and other family events.

According to multiple reports, communication between Brooklyn and his parents has been limited to lawyers since mid-2025.

While his siblings have not spoken out following his latest explosive statement, their lack of public support for Brooklyn, combined with Cruz's earlier defence of their parents, has reinforced the perception of a divided family.

Online reaction to this development has been polarised. Some fans expressed sympathy for Brooklyn, while others questioned why his siblings appear to remain silent or aligned with their parents.

Furthermore, none of his siblings—Cruz, Romeo, or Harper—has publicly responded to the statement. Their silence, however, has not stopped speculation, as past actions and earlier comments offer clues about where they may stand.