Brooklyn Beckham has finally blown the lid off his long-simmering family feud, and the fallout has quickly become headline news. In a series of Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of sabotaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz and claimed she 'hijacked' his first dance at his 2022 wedding.

The internet has wasted no time reacting to the drama, with the 'wedding hijacking' quickly turning into a viral sensation. Victoria's alleged behaviour is already being trolled across social media, with the awkward moment being transformed into endless memes.

Brooklyn Beckham Addresses Family Drama On Instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories, Brooklyn addressed rumours surrounding his relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. He accused them of prioritising the 'Brand Beckham' over family ties and alleged they attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his own name.

Brooklyn Beckham has just torched his mum and dad. Absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/gs96bCjM08 — Alex Davies (@AlexDaviesEnts) January 19, 2026

Brooklyn also claimed that his parents repeatedly tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola by planting false media stories. He said he grew up with 'overwhelming anxiety' due to their controlling nature and has chosen to distance himself to protect his mental health and support his wife.

The Wedding Dance That Sparked Outrage

Brooklyn and Nicola married in 2022 and have since made the decision to relocate to the US to be closer to her family. In his posts, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria cancelled Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and bluntly told him his bride was 'not blood'.

The most controversial claim, however, was that Victoria 'hijacked' the couple's first dance. Brooklyn said family friend Marc Anthony called him to the stage, where Victoria was waiting. He explained: 'My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.'

Brooklyn added: 'In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule it was meant to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting there to dance with me.'

He went on to reveal: 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.'

Brooklyn said this was the main reason he and Nicola renewed their vows in 2025, explaining: 'We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.'

Internet Turns Drama Into Viral Memes

The internet wasted no time in mocking the alleged incident. Memes and parody videos flooded TikTok and X with captions such as 'Victoria Beckham dancing inappropriately at Brooklyn's wedding' or 'Victoria Beckham hijacking Brooklyn's first dance' paired with clips of provocative dancing.

On X, one viral post read: 'Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Brooklyn and Nicola to the dance floor as they share their first dance as a married couple.'

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Brooklyn and Nicola to the dance floor as they share their first dance as a married couple.”



Victoria: pic.twitter.com/tZ4kHytOfu — Grace (@graceyldn) January 19, 2026

Another one wrote: 'Victoria on her way to hijack Brooklyn's first dance.'

Victoria on her way to hijack Brooklyns first dance 👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/MTOhetb5zQ — Richard (@richardarmatage) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, on TikTok, content creator Joseppi Baggzelini (@joebxggs) posted a parody video that has since garnered two million views, captioned: 'Too soon? 💀 If you've seen his story, you know what I'm talking about 😭 #brooklynbeckham.'

Another one posted, 'spicing up the wedding reception' along with a 'spicy' dancing video.

Other users resurfaced footage of Victoria from her Spice Girls days, captioning it: 'she warned us.... she's not such an innocent gal x.'

These viral posts have further fuelled the perception that the Beckham family's polished public image has been dented.

As memes continue to circulate, Brooklyn and Nicola appear committed to building a life of independence. Whether this is a permanent break or just the latest chapter in a long-running celebrity saga remains to be seen.

David and Victoria have not yet issued any statement regarding their son's claims.