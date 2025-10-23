The chess world has been shaken by the sudden death of American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky (29) and the controversy surrounding former world champion Vladimir Kramnik, whose public accusations of cheating have sparked an official FIDE investigation and condemnation from leading players.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has confirmed it is reviewing Kramnik's conduct following his repeated claims that Naroditsky and others engaged in foul play during online matches —a campaign that many argue crossed ethical lines and contributed to a toxic culture within the community.

Naroditsky, widely admired for his sportsmanship, teaching, and streaming, passed away earlier this week. While the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, the timing has prompted intense scrutiny of Kramnik's year-long campaign targeting Naroditsky and others in online forums and interviews.

Kramnik's Accusations and Denials

Kramnik, who held the world title from 2000 to 2007, has repeatedly voiced concerns about cheating in online chess. In several posts and interviews, he named Naroditsky among those he suspected of foul play, though he offered no concrete evidence. These claims were widely criticised as inflammatory and damaging.

Following Naroditsky's death, Kramnik denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had not bullied the American grandmaster. He also called for FIDE to investigate bullying and damaging statements made against him in response to the backlash.

Carlsen and Nakamura Speak Out

The response from top players was swift and unequivocal. Magnus Carlsen, the five-time world champion, expressed sorrow over Naroditsky's passing and condemned the toxic atmosphere that had developed in parts of the chess community. 'We weren't close, but we played a ton of games against each other online, and he was always first of all a great opponent, but also very respectful,' Carlsen said during a live stream.

Hikaru Nakamura, currently ranked world number two, was more direct in his criticism. He described Kramnik's behaviour as 'horrible' and called for accountability. Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin also joined the chorus of condemnation, urging FIDE to take decisive action.

FIDE's Response

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky confirmed to Reuters that the organisation is 'looking into' Vladimir Kramnik's conduct, particularly his public campaign of accusations against Daniel Naroditsky. Sutovsky said the federation takes the issue seriously and noted that the matter has been referred to FIDE's Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for review.

The investigation will examine whether Kramnik's comments violated FIDE's code of ethics or contributed to a hostile climate that may have affected Naroditsky's well-being. While no formal charges have been announced, the inquiry marks a rare moment of introspection for the sport's governing body.

In parallel, Chess.com has taken action against Kramnik's account. His blog posts have been removed, and his account has been sanctioned following community backlash and internal review. The platform has not disclosed the specific nature of the sanctions but confirmed that the measures were in response to violations of its community standards.

These developments reflect growing pressure on chess institutions to address online conduct and protect players from reputational harm and harassment.

Remembering Daniel Naroditsky

Naroditsky's death has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the chess world. Known for his engaging commentary, educational content, and warm personality, he was considered one of the most beloved figures in modern chess.

'It's impossible to overestimate how many people he affected in the chess world,' said Fabiano Caruana, another top-ranked grandmaster. 'Whether friends, colleagues or people he taught and brought into the game.'

Naroditsky's contributions extended beyond competition. He authored books, mentored young players, and built a loyal following through his Twitch and YouTube channels. His passing leaves a void that many say will be difficult to fill.

A Turning Point for Chess?

The controversy surrounding Kramnik has reignited debate about online conduct, mental health, and the responsibilities of public figures in the chess community. While cheating remains a legitimate concern, critics argue that unsubstantiated accusations can do irreparable harm.

As FIDE's investigation proceeds, many hope it will lead to more straightforward guidelines and stronger protections for players. The chess world, still mourning one of its brightest stars, now faces a reckoning over how it treats its own.