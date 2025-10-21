Known for his calm demeanour, sharp intellect and huge online following, American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's sudden death at just 29 has sent shockwaves through the global chess community, sparking both grief and controversy.

The Charlotte Chess Center, where he coached, confirmed the news on 20 October 2025, saying his family had announced his unexpected passing.

While the cause of death has not yet been released, fans have flooded social media with tributes — and renewed debate — after some pointed fingers at Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik, who had previously accused Naroditsky of cheating in online play.

A Rising Star Gone Too Soon

Naroditsky's death was confirmed by the Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina, where he was a coach and respected figure. 'The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel's unexpected passing,' the club said in a statement.

Over the years, he stayed within the top 200 players worldwide and inspired thousands through his educational content online. His final video, posted just days before his passing, mentioned he was taking a 'creative break'.

Tension Between Naroditsky and Kramnik

After news of Naroditsky's death broke, old tensions between him and Vladimir Kramnik resurfaced. The two had clashed publicly in 2024, when Kramnik accused Naroditsky of cheating in online chess tournaments by using computer assistance.

Naroditsky firmly denied the claims, calling Kramnik 'worse than dirt'. Their feud divided the chess community, with heated debates spreading across social media platforms.

While many dismissed Kramnik's allegations as baseless, the accusations reportedly took a toll on Naroditsky's mental health.

Following the grandmaster's death, Kramnik's name began trending online as angry fans accused him of pushing Naroditsky too far.

One user wrote, 'The death of Daniel Naroditsky was caused by the endless attacks from Vladimir Kramnik. Don't ever let this man bully anyone again.' Another said, 'Sadly Daniel was bullied by @VBKramnik until he took his own life. He must be held accountable.'

The death of Daniel Naroditsky was caused by the neverending attacks on him by Vladimir Kramnik. Don't ever let this scumbag bully anyone ever again @VBkramnik — Daniel (@Fokum9) October 20, 2025

Sadly Daniel Naroditsky was bullied by @VBKramnik until he took his own life at the young age of 29. Vladimir Kramnik must be held accountable for this. https://t.co/G45VrPjbjr — Sully (@pwME_Sully) October 20, 2025

Kramnik Speaks Out

Under growing criticism, Kramnik released a statement on X addressing the accusations. He shared a screenshot of a message from a 'chess fan' who claimed Naroditsky was 'not in the right state of mind' before his final live stream.

'What exactly happened?' Kramnik wrote. 'I received this two days ago from a friend, and I tried to warn people to do something urgently. To those who prefer blaming instead of helping, this is an awful tragedy that I hope is properly investigated.'

The post did little to calm public anger. Some accused Kramnik of deflecting responsibility, while others said the online blame game was unfair given that no official cause of death has been confirmed.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office verified Naroditsky's death but has not released further details. Allegations of suicide remain unconfirmed at this time.

What exactly happened? Because I received this two days ago from a friend of mine chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts. To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awfull tradegy, hope properly investigated pic.twitter.com/12xz9oZNx4 — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) October 20, 2025

Tributes and Calls for Awareness

Tributes from players, fans, and organisations have poured in across social media, remembering Naroditsky not only as a chess genius but as a kind, patient mentor. Fellow grandmasters have urged the public to show restraint and empathy while waiting for verified information.

Naroditsky's death has also reignited discussions about mental health and online hostility in competitive spaces. Many pointed out the growing emotional strain faced by professional players under constant online criticism.

As the investigation continues, the chess community is left reflecting on the pressures of fame, competition, and the digital age.