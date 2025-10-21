The Dodgers Superstar's Historic Night Sends Collectors Into a Frenzy. Shohei Ohtani pulled off a performance that fans and collectors will be talking about for decades. In Game 4 of the 2025 National League Championship Series (NLCS), he hit three home runs and struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings, sending the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the three balls he sent over the fences are at the centre of a bidding war that could see each fetch £2.24 million ($3 million), according to auction experts.

How Ohtani Turned a Ballpark Into His Stage

On 17 October 2025, Dodger Stadium witnessed a night that could hardly have been scripted better, per reports from Reuters.

Ohtani became the first MLB pitcher to hit a leadoff home run in the postseason.

He was also the first Dodgers pitcher ever to homer in the playoffs.

His three homers totalled 1,342 feet, including a mammoth 469-foot shot that sailed over the outfield wall, according to the New York Post.

To put that in perspective, Ohtani's 1,342 feet of homers surpass the total of any other NLCS hitter over the past ten years. It was a night when pitching and hitting collided to create pure magic.

The Fan Who Holds Baseball Gold

The most sought-after ball was caught by David Flores, a lifelong Dodgers fan from Santa Fe Springs. Auction experts predict each ball could sell for £2.24 million ($3 million) or more.

Michael Keys, COO of SCP Auctions, said the balls are 'the most coveted memorabilia in recent baseball history.' Previous record-setting baseball items rarely exceeded £1.5 million ($2 million), which means these balls could smash the previous high by almost 50%, per industry analysts.

Why Verification Is a Serious Business

It might sound like just a ball, but in the world of sports memorabilia, authenticity is everything. Flores is taking no chances:

Lie detector testing to confirm the catch.

Photo documentation capturing the exact moment the ball landed in his glove.

Even the slightest doubt could slash the value by hundreds of thousands of pounds, so proof is everything.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Payday

For Flores, the potential auction isn't just about the money, it could change his family's future. He said, 'I have a 12-year-old son and his college is in his future.'

At £2.24 million ($3 million), the sale dwarfs the average four-year college cost in the US, roughly £150,000 ($200,000), according to data.

In fact, this one catch could fund his son's entire education nearly 15 times over.

Ohtani's Home Run Balls Are Changing the Market

Ohtani's NLCS home run balls highlight a bigger trend: historic sports memorabilia is now a serious investment. Record-breaking moments can drastically inflate the value of collectibles. Collectors are willing to pay 50–100% more than for similar items in the past, per market analysts. As the Dodgers gear up for the World Series, Ohtani's night of three home runs continues to thrill fans and collectors alike. The upcoming auctions aren't just sales, they're celebrations of one of baseball's most remarkable nights, cementing Ohtani's legacy for generations.

As the Dodgers gear up for the World Series, Ohtani's night of three home runs continues to thrill fans and collectors alike. The upcoming auctions aren't just sales, they're celebrations of one of baseball's most remarkable nights.