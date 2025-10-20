Once a rising motorsport talent, Joey Mawson's future now hangs in the balance after he was formally named in Switzerland as the suspected offender in a 2019 sexual assault case at Michael Schumacher's lakeside villa—and his failure to appear at the October 2025 hearing has left him under an international warrant and racing dreams in ruins.

According to Swiss prosecutors, Mawson, 29, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked as a live-in nurse for Schumacher during a 2019 party at the retired champion's villa in Gland. The District Court of La Côte confirmed he failed to appear for his hearing earlier this month, forcing the court to postpone the trial to next year.

The 2019 Assault Allegation

Prosecutors claim the incident happened on 23 November 2019, when Schumacher's household hosted a small cocktail party.

The victim, a nurse who had reportedly finished her shift, began to feel unwell after a few drinks and was helped to a bed by her colleagues.

Moments later, Mawson allegedly entered the room and raped her twice while she was unconscious, according to court documents cited by 7NEWS Australia.

The indictment, described by Swiss media as 'one-and-a-half pages long,' outlines how forensic traces found at the scene matched the Australian driver.

The victim's lawyer called Mawson's failure to face the court 'regrettable and cowardly,' telling The Sun that his absence was an insult to justice.

Mawson, for his part, has denied the allegation, claiming the encounter was consensual and that he and the nurse had a prior relationship.

His representatives maintain that he left Switzerland due to what they described as 'procedural concerns' about the fairness of the trial.

Missed Hearing and Legal Consequences

Mawson's absence from court has drawn widespread criticism from both legal observers and the motorsport community.

Swiss procedural law allows a defendant to miss a first hearing without immediate conviction, but continued absence can result in trial in absentia, meaning the case may proceed without him present, according to The Sun.

The court has now rescheduled the hearing for early 2026, with the Swiss prosecutor's office confirming that an international warrant could be considered if Mawson continues to ignore summonses.

The Australian driver is currently believed to be back home in Sydney. His exact whereabouts, however, remain unconfirmed by authorities.

A Career Derailed

Before the allegations, Joey Mawson was seen as one of Australia's brightest young racing hopes.

He started in karting, rose through European Formula 4, and even raced against Mick Schumacher, Michael Schumacher's son, during their junior careers.

After returning home, Mawson went on to win back-to-back 'Gold Star' titles in the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship in 2021 and 2022.

He was then hit by a three-year competition ban after testing positive for the prohibited substance Meldonium in an in-competition test on 13 May 2023.

This led to a period of ineligibility until 13 May 2026 (with a 12-month reduction following full admission) as confirmed by Sport Integrity Australia.

Those who once saw him as a future Formula One contender now describe his fall as 'a stunning collapse of talent and integrity.'

Schumacher Family Silent

The alleged rape took place in the private home of Michael Schumacher, who has remained out of the public eye since a severe skiing accident in 2013 left him with life-altering injuries.

The Schumacher family has declined to comment on the case, according to 7NEWS Australia.

Sources close to the family told Blick Switzerland that the Schumachers were 'deeply disturbed' that their home became the site of an alleged crime, though they were not directly involved in the incident.

What Happens Next

If Joey Mawson continues to evade court, Swiss prosecutors may move to try him in absentia, an option permitted under Article 366 of the Swiss Criminal Procedure Code.

A conviction could result in a multi-year prison sentence and potentially trigger extradition proceedings under the Swiss-Australian mutual legal assistance framework, according to The Sun.

For now, the once-promising driver's future hangs in the balance--his racing career in ruins, his reputation shattered, and his freedom uncertain.