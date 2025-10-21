After a nail-biting Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1993. The city erupted in celebration—and so did one of its most famous sons. Toronto native and Grammy-winning artist Drake shared his excitement online, but his viral posts have reignited a familiar superstition: the so-called 'Drake Curse.'

Drake's Viral Celebration

Drake, a longtime supporter of Toronto sports teams, posted a video on social media showing himself and friends celebrating the final moments of the Blue Jays' ALCS victory. The clip captured Jeff Hoffman's strikeout of Mariners star Julio Rodríguez in the top of the ninth inning, sealing the 4–3 win and sending the Blue Jays to the World Series.

In addition to the video, Drake shared a photo of himself having dinner on the field at Dodger Stadium, with the Blue Jays' anthem playing in the background. The image was a callback to his 2021 viral dinner post at the same location, and fans quickly interpreted it as a cheeky taunt toward the Los Angeles Dodgers—Toronto's upcoming World Series opponent.

The 'Drake Curse' Returns?

The 'Drake Curse' is a long-standing internet meme suggesting that teams or athletes publicly supported by Drake often suffer unexpected losses. While the superstition is mostly playful, it has become part of sports culture, especially in high-stakes moments.

With Drake's celebratory posts now circulating widely, some fans are nervously wondering if his support could jinx the Blue Jays' championship hopes. Others see it as a sign of confidence and swagger—an embrace of Toronto's moment in the spotlight.

2025 World Series Schedule Confirmed

The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to begin Friday, October 24. The Blue Jays will host Games 1 and 2 at Rogers Centre before the series shifts to Dodger Stadium. All games will begin at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

2025 World Series Schedule:



Game 1 : Friday, Oct. 24 Los Angeles in Toronto – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 2 : Saturday, Oct. 25 Los Angeles in Toronto – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 3 : Monday, Oct. 27 Los Angeles in Los Angeles – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 4 : Tuesday, Oct. 28 Toronto in Los Angeles – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

*Game 5 : Wednesday, Oct. 29 Toronto in Los Angeles – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

*Game 6 : Friday, Oct. 31 Los Angeles in Toronto – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

: Friday, Oct. 31 Los Angeles in Toronto – 8 p.m. ET, FOX *Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1 Los Angeles in Toronto – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Focus on the Field

While superstition swirls online, the Blue Jays remain focused on the task ahead. Led by ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the team has shown resilience, depth, and clutch performance throughout the postseason. Their matchup against the Dodgers promises to be one of the most compelling World Series showdowns in recent memory.

Whether or not the 'Drake Curse' plays a role, Toronto enters the series with momentum, talent, and a city behind them. For fans, it's a moment of pride—and maybe just a little bit of nervous laughter.