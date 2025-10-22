Stacey Hatfield died after giving birth at home, leaving behind a newborn son and a grieving husband.

Hatfield, known online as the founder of Natural Spoonfuls and a prominent Australian food influencer, passed away on 19 October 2025 after what her family describes as an 'unforeseen and extremely rare complication' that followed a successful home birth.

Her husband, Nathan Warnecke, announced the death on the couple's Natural Spoonfuls Instagram page, writing that Hatfield held and nursed their son Axel before being transferred to the hospital, where medical staff were unable to save her.

Family Announcement and Immediate Aftermath

Warnecke's public tribute is the primary source of facts available so far. He described Hatfield as 'the light of my life' and said the couple, together for nine years and married less than a year, had seen Hatfield fulfill her 'biggest dream' of motherhood in the final moments of her life. He added that hospital staff 'did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts'.

The Instagram post is accompanied by photographs shared with permission on the family's social channels.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend to support Warnecke and baby Axel lists immediate needs: funeral and memorial costs, nappies, childcare, and the practical burden of a surveyor father unable to return to night-shift work while caring for an infant.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser had raised £16,900 ($22,700).

Who Stacey Hatfield Was: The Public Profile

Hatfield built a modest but notable presence in the wellness and food space as 'Natural Spoonfuls', a platform offering recipe development and low-tox living advice since 2019. Her Instagram profile and business pages show a focus on whole foods, slow living, and family, the content that drew nearly 20,000 followers and collaborations with food brands.

Friends and colleagues quoted in public tributes emphasise her work ethic, her love of literature and nature, and the quiet life she curated with Warnecke and their dog, Winter.

Media outlets reporting the story, including Australia's public broadcaster, note the family's confirmation that Stacey's death followed a home birth and that an investigation by the coroner is underway. The coroner's involvement means official medical details may not be immediately available until a formal inquiry concludes.

Medical Context: Home Births, Complications and What 'Rare' Can Mean

Public reporting so far does not specify the precise medical event that led to Hatfield's death; her husband and family have used the phrase 'extremely rare complication'. Because the coroner is investigating, hospitals and family statements have not released clinical details.

In general terms, severe postpartum complications that can prove fatal include catastrophic haemorrhage, embolic events, amniotic fluid embolism, or retained placental tissue leading to haemorrhage or sepsis, all recognised, uncommon causes that obstetric teams treat as emergencies.

Tributes have poured in across social media from ordinary followers and fellow creators who praised Hatfield's warmth, culinary creativity, and advocacy for simple, toxin-conscious living. The GoFundMe page and posts from close friends reflect a rapid mobilisation to help Warnecke navigate immediate costs and the demands of single parenthood while grieving.

The fundraiser statement stresses the challenges of returning to night-shift survey work as a sole carer and asks for community support so Warnecke can take the necessary time off.

Stacey Hatfield's death is a tragic reminder that, even in otherwise successful deliveries, rare medical complications can have devastating consequences for families and communities.