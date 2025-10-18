When Reysuka, a self-proclaimed PhD paleontologist and OnlyFans creator, struck a pose beside a dinosaur skeleton and told her 300,000 followers to 'come talk to Dino Mommy,' she probably expected likes, not a scientific scandal.

The photo, posted on Friday, October 17, has now racked up over 112,000 likes and millions of views, but it also split the internet in two: one side defending her as a modern feminist icon, the other accusing her of using sex appeal to masquerade as an academic.

The Viral Post

Reysuka's viral moment began innocently enough. Dressed in a fitted outfit and surrounded by fossilised giants, she captioned her museum photo, 'I'm a paleontologist with a Ph.D., come talk to Dino Mommy!' What followed was a social media storm unlike any other in the niche world of paleontology.

Within hours, users on X (formerly Twitter) began questioning her credentials. Critics accused her of blurring the line between scientific expertise and sensual performance. One viral post summarised the sentiment bluntly: 'Has PhD. Still uses her sexuality as her main asset to attract attention.'

Others went further, arguing that her approach undermines legitimate female scientists who work hard to be recognised in male-dominated fields. Yet, as the outrage grew, so did her support base. Fans pointed out that her fusion of education and entertainment was no different from male influencers who use charisma to attract audiences.

im a paleontologist with a Ph.D., come talk to Dino Mommy! 😘 https://t.co/H8eP3cy6PF pic.twitter.com/Sb1YckVmP8 — Reysuka (@ReysukaXO) October 17, 2025

Push Back Against Sexism

In the midst of the criticism, many came to Reysuka's defence, labelling the backlash as an example of deeply ingrained sexism within science communities. Supporters argued that society still struggles to accept that a woman can be intelligent, authoritative, and sexually expressive at the same time.

Reysuka's defenders noted that the outrage revealed less about her qualifications and more about the discomfort people feel when traditional norms are challenged. For them, 'Dino Mommy' represents more than a gimmick — she's a symbol of women reclaiming space in both science and social media.

The controversy also reflects a wider cultural shift. In a world where influencers and academics increasingly share the same platforms, the boundaries between authority, personality, and performance are no longer as clear as they once were.

Has PhD.

Still uses her sexuality as her main asset to attract attention. https://t.co/36yo5oC3tN — Bizlet (@bizlet7) October 17, 2025

How is she using her sexuality in this picture ? Like woman literally just existing is a sexual thing ?? — blakat (@blakat_pic) October 17, 2025

Women get educated for aesthetics. Real life games they will only leverage sex as their bargaining chip because that is their only agency. https://t.co/CSYhAVJaJp — coded_bruh (@codedbruhh) October 17, 2025

The Missing PhD

Still, one issue remains unresolved: where is Reysuka's doctorate? Public records of her alleged PhD remain elusive, and no university has stepped forward to verify her academic history. Critics claim this lack of transparency is what fuels the fire, arguing that if she truly holds a doctoral degree, it should be easy to prove.

Some experts in science communication have suggested that the problem lies not in her persona but in the mixing of adult content with claims of scientific expertise.

Yet even without a confirmed academic background, Reysuka's content continues to attract both followers and paying subscribers. Her blend of fossil facts, humour, and confident sensuality has made her a viral phenomenon, one whose legitimacy may matter less to her fans than her flair for grabbing attention.

Debate Over Women In Science

Beyond the memes and mockery, the 'Dino Mommy' saga raises serious questions about the modern landscape of science communication. Can a woman be both a scientist and a sex symbol without losing credibility?

The debate underscores the double bind women in science continue to face: blend in and risk invisibility, or stand out and risk dismissal. Reysuka's case may be messy, but it has forced the internet to confront its biases — about beauty, authority, and who gets to speak for science.