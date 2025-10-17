A Milwaukee Brewers fan has been fired after a video of her threatening to 'call ICE' on a Los Angeles Dodgers supporter went viral, igniting a storm of public backlash.

Identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, the Wisconsin native was attending the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on 14 October when the exchange occurred. The clip quickly spread online, sparking outrage and prompting her employers at ManpowerGroup to confirm she was no longer with the company. Kobylarczyk also stepped down from her volunteer role on the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Board of Directors following public criticism.

The video shows Kobylarczyk aiming the comment at Ricardo Fosado, a Dodgers fan and US Army veteran, after he celebrated a home run — an encounter that has since reignited conversations about racism, accountability and fan conduct at sporting events.

Viral Incident Sparks Outrage

Filmed by Fosado himself, the video captures him standing and cheering after Kiké Hernández's seventh-inning home run gave Los Angeles a 4–1 lead. When Fosado asks nearby Brewers fans, 'Why is everyone so quiet?', Kobylarczyk can be heard responding, 'Real men drink beer, [expletive]!' before turning to another spectator and saying, 'You know what, let's call ICE.'

The comment — referencing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — was immediately condemned online as racist and xenophobic. Viewers dubbed her the 'Brewers Karen', with many calling for accountability.

Job Terminated After Online Backlash

Within 24 hours of the video surfacing, ManpowerGroup, a Milwaukee-based staffing firm, confirmed Kobylarczyk was 'no longer with the organisation'. In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, the company said it 'does not condone discriminatory behaviour of any kind, either inside or outside the workplace'.

Additionally, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, where Kobylarczyk had served on the Board of Directors, confirmed she had resigned following the controversy. The charity released a statement clarifying that her remarks 'do not reflect the values or mission' of the organisation.

The Dodgers Fan Speaks Out

Fosado, a US Army veteran, told CBS LA he felt 'overwhelmed' by the attention the video received online but hoped the incident could spark reflection rather than hostility. He said he initially brushed off the comment but later realised its deeper sting.

'I was just cheering for my team,' Fosado explained. 'When she said that, it didn't really click at first, but when I thought about it later, yeah, it hurt a little.'

Despite the backlash against Kobylarczyk, Fosado said he feels sympathy for her situation. 'I actually feel bad that she lost her job,' he said. 'I hope she gets a chance to make things right.'

MLB Urged to Act

The incident reignited online conversations about racism and fan conduct in sports arenas, with many urging Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Milwaukee Brewers to address such behaviour more firmly.

As of Thursday, neither MLB nor the Brewers have issued formal statements, but the team's social media accounts have been flooded with messages condemning the remark.

As the viral video continues to circulate, it serves as a stark reminder of how moments caught on camera — especially those charged with racial undertones — can have real-world consequences, both personal and professional.