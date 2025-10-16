Kate Cassidy has been accused of 'tormenting' friends and family of the late Liam Payne after posting artificial intelligence–generated photos of herself with the former One Direction singer.

What she described as a heartfelt tribute has been labelled 'distasteful' and 'triggering' by some close to Payne, reopening wounds as the first anniversary of his death approaches.

Friends Slam Cassidy For Her Insensitive Post

Last month, Cassidy shared a series of AI-generated photos showing her and Payne smiling together as though he were still alive. In one image, the singer appeared in a taupe suit, affectionately holding Cassidy by the waist as she posed in a soft pink dress. At first glance, the scene looked like a genuine memory, until it became clear the image had been digitally created using artificial intelligence.

Cassidy posted the photos to her Instagram stories, captioning them: 'Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse.' The posts disappeared after 24 hours, but the backlash did not. Friends and colleagues of Payne described the decision as deeply upsetting, calling it 'distasteful' and harmful to those still grieving.

One former colleague told the Daily Mail that Cassidy's actions were 'unhelpful' and 'triggering' for the people who loved Liam most. The source added: 'Of course she is fully entitled to remember Liam, but creating a photo of them together so soon after his death is completely strange and upsetting.' Payne's parents, Geoff and Karen, are said to have chosen to grieve privately, steering clear of publicity.

Liam Payne's Family Plans Quiet Remembrance As Cassidy Faces Scrutiny

16 October will mark one year since Liam Payne's death in Buenos Aires after falling from a third-floor balcony. His family, parents Geoff and Karen, and sisters Ruth and Nicola, are expected to commemorate the day quietly. However, those close to them believe Cassidy will post tributes online once again, despite the controversy surrounding the AI creations.

Cassidy, 26, was Payne's final girlfriend following his previous relationships with dancer Danielle Peazer, model Sophia Smith, and singer Cheryl Tweedy. Her tributes since his death have ranged from personal reflections to video montages, but many now fear her actions risk overshadowing the family's quiet mourning. Sources close to the Payne family have described the online attention as painful and unnecessary.

Inside Cassidy's Relationship With Liam Payne

Liam Payne met Kate Cassidy in late 2022, shortly after ending his engagement to model Maya Henry. The pair quickly went public, appearing together at high-profile events and settling into a shared home in Miami with their dog, Nala. Friends described their relationship as affectionate but occasionally turbulent, with both living under intense public scrutiny.

In October 2024, Cassidy returned to Miami while Payne remained in Buenos Aires, where he was reportedly struggling with substance use. Days later, the Night Changes singer died after falling from his hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo. Five people were charged in connection with his death, though three later had their charges dropped.

A close friend later reflected: 'She wasn't to know what would happen after she left, but if she had stayed, maybe, just maybe, Liam would be here today.' The statement, shared with The Sun, captured the emotional toll still felt by those closest to him.

Friends Say Liam Payne's Memory Deserves Respect

Those who knew Liam Payne believe his memory should be treated with care rather than controversy. One associate said: 'It is going to be a terribly sad day. His death is absolutely tragic and in the eyes of his family was one that could have been avoided.'

While Cassidy has continued to share memories of their time together, many believe her online activity often crosses emotional boundaries. An insider noted: 'Nobody has a problem with Kate being upset at Liam dying, but every time she shares a picture or video of him it helps her brand and gets her new followers.'

Divided Reactions Online

Public opinion on social media remains divided. Some users sympathised with Cassidy, saying AI-generated tributes could help people cope with grief. One commenter wrote: 'I've seen many people making these for their late loved ones. It's a way to grieve.'

Others, however, condemned her actions as self-serving and insensitive. 'She's a terrible attention seeker with no moral compass,' one user said, while another added: 'Imagine how Liam's family feels seeing AI photos of him. No consideration at all.'

As the first anniversary of Liam Payne's death approaches, emotions remain raw. Friends and family continue to seek quiet remembrance, while Cassidy's actions have reignited debate over how technology and social media blur the line between mourning and performance.