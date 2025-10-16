Months after Virginia Giuffre decided to end her life, the vocal accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault victim of Prince Andrew continues to drop shocking statements about her abusers through her memoir, 'Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.'

In the upcoming posthumous book, co-authored by journalist Amy Wallace, more jaw-dropping details about how the abuse started will be revealed to the public, including the life-changing moment when she met 'apex predator' Ghislaine Maxwell.

Life Before Epstein

Giuffre, born Virginia Louise Roberts on 9 August 1983, in Sacramento, California, had a rough start in life.

She recalled in her previous interviews that she had already endured abuse and exploitation at the age of seven.

'I was just so mentally scarred already at such a young age, and I ran away from that,' she said in the 2019 interview with BBC's Panorama.

She also mentioned that she was in and out of foster care after running away from home, then started living on the streets at the age of 14, where she experienced more abuse.

She reunited with her father and lived with him in Florida. He helped her land a job at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club, where she met Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend, before her 17th birthday.

Lured to Trouble

Giuffre wrote in her memoir that Maxwell saw her while she was walking to work, holding a book about massage therapy. She said that Maxwell invited her to Epstein's mansion because he was looking for a massage therapist.

Her father drove her to the investor's mansion in Palm Beach for what she thought was a job interview.

The grooming and abuse immediately started when she met the couple. Maxwell allegedly taught her how to massage Epstein. 'So begins the period of my life that has been dissected and analysed. Yes, I was sexually abused. But the worst things Epstein and Maxwell did to me weren't physical but psychological,' she wrote as reported by The Sun.

She said that the couple had manipulated her into joining activities that 'ate away at me.'

Speaking about Maxwell, Giuffre said that she experienced the worst from the British socialite. 'Unlike others who had abused me, this was an apex predator — as greedy and demanding on the inside as she appeared to be beautiful, poised and self-assured on the outside.'

Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year jail time in Bryan, Texas.

On Encounters with Prince Andrew

Giuffre also wrote about how Maxwell introduced her to Prince Andrew at Maxwell's house in London in March 2001.

She said that the troubled royal accurately guessed her age, which was 17 at that time. He also said that his daughters were just a few years younger than her.

The memoir also mentioned that they visited a nightclub and commented on Prince Andrew's demeanour. 'He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely,' Giuffre wrote.

She also mentioned that the prince thought having sex with her was 'his birthright.'

Giuffre passed away at her ranch in Australia in April 2025. Her second memoir, written with Wallace since 2021, will be released posthumously on 21 October.