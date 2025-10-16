The six-year silence has been broken. After a wait that felt like an eternity, One Punch Man has finally returned to our screens, and the premiere of Season 3 was everything fans had hoped for: a blistering, hilarious, and action-packed reintroduction to the world of heroes and monsters. But the first episode was just the appetiser. Now, with the stage set for the legendary Monster Association arc, the real story is about to begin, and the anticipation for the next instalment has reached a fever pitch.

The premiere threw us back into the fray, but the upcoming episode promises to ignite the central conflict of this season. All eyes are on the hunt, and the hunter is about to make his move.

The Countdown To One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: When Does It Drop?

The wait for the next chapter is thankfully short. The second episode, ominously titled 'Garou the Hunter,' is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, 19 October 2025, and its release time is 7:45 a.m. PT and 10:45 a.m. ET. As confirmed by recent reports, fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. It may also become available on Netflix in select regions, though this is yet to be confirmed. While the official Japanese broadcast time will be announced closer to the date, viewers can expect English-subtitled versions to follow shortly after, with the dubbed version arriving later.

What The Monster Association Arc Means For One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2

Season 3 plunges viewers into the manga's most ambitious and sprawling storyline: the Monster Association arc. This is not just another series of villain-of-the-week encounters; it is an all-out war. The season puts a heavy spotlight on Garou, the formidable 'Hero Hunter', whose crusade against the heroes escalates into a full-blown crisis, leading to epic and brutal confrontations.

While Saitama's quest for a worthy opponent continues, this arc gives other characters a crucial chance to shine. We will see Genos, Bang, Tatsumaki, and the full might of the S-Class heroes pushed to their absolute limits against an organised and overwhelmingly powerful enemy.

Expect deeper character development, stunning plot twists, and a narrative that explores the very definition of what it means to be a hero or a monster. With upgraded animation promising to elevate the scale of the battles, the series continues its perfect blend of over-the-top action and Saitama's signature deadpan humour, all while expanding the universe and hinting at threats that could challenge even the Caped Baldy.

The Voices Behind The Mayhem In One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2

The incredible cast of One Punch Man is back, bringing the series' beloved characters to life. Makoto Furukawa returns as Saitama, perfectly capturing the hero's bored yet inadvertently profound nature. Kaito Ishikawa joins him as the ever-loyal and upgrade-obsessed cyborg, Genos.

This season's central conflict is brought to life by Hikaru Midorikawa, who voices Garou, the complex and tragic 'Hero Hunter' on a dark path. The brilliant Aoi Yuki once again voices the powerful and prideful S-Class psychic Tatsumaki. Fans can also expect to hear other familiar voices, as characters like Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and the rest of the S-Class heroes play pivotal roles in the war against the Monster Association.

With the title 'Garou the Hunter,' the second episode of One Punch Man Season 3 is set to be a pivotal moment. This isn't just another step in the story; it's the official start of the hunt and the true beginning of the war against the Monster Association. The stage is set for one of anime's most complex antagonists to take the spotlight, promising an instalment packed with tension, conflict, and the spectacular action the series is known for. Get ready, because the real fight starts now.