A woman passenger of JetBlue Airways panicked and attempted to open the emergency exit of the plane mid-flight after mistaking a 'barking dog' noise for a serious mechanical issue.

In the video circulating online, the woman is seen panicking upon hearing the sound, thinking that it must be a mechanical issue.

The sound turned out not to be a mechanical issue, but rather, it's just the aircraft's Power Transfer Unit or PTU. It's a system that balances hydraulic pressure between engines.

The PTU makes a distinctive barking-like noise, which is entirely normal and safe, though it can be unsettling to those who are unfamiliar with it.

Other passengers said that the woman told cabin crews that her boyfriend was a pilot and insisted there was something wrong with the plane.

The passenger was heard in the video demanding to 'stop the plane' and telling others that the plane is 'broken' while pacing in the aisle and attempting to go toward an over-wing exit.

A cabin crew member and other flyers immediately responded, calming the woman. Crews then explained the situation.

Thankfully, there no passengers were reportedly injured during the incident.

The Internet Reacted

As the video goes viral online, many have reacted with one saying, 'I don't blame her. The very first time I heard this sound, I was like WTF [what the f*ck]??? But that bf [boyfriend] of hers... doesn't seem like a pilot to me.'

One even responded with humour, 'You know who's also a pilot? The person operating the plane, 3,000 hours on Microsoft Flight Simulator.'

Some aviation enthusiasts have assured the woman, pointing out that the noise has long been a signature of Airbus aircraft and poses no safety issue.

This incident has also sparked discussion about passenger education. One comment said, 'The pilot should have explained what the noise was, and that would have calmed everyone down. I don't blame the girl for freaking out.'

However, other argues that flyers themselves should be aware, 'Pre-flight safety briefings exist for a reason. Ignoring them or questioning the trained crew can create unnecessary panic. Aircraft systems make many sounds, but those noises keep flights running safely, not signaling danger.'

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the incident is under review, as such actions from passengers can lead to flight delays, damage to aircraft equipment, and create significant safety hazards.

JetBlue, on the other hand, hasn't confirmed whether the passenger faced any disciplinary action.

Many netizens have also applauded the JetBlue crew for how well they managed the situation.

Can an Emergency Exit Be Opened Mid-Flight?

Although the woman passenger attempted to open the exit 'mid-flight,' physics says it's impossible because the doors of commercial aircraft are designed as a plug-type system. It is held firmly in place by cabin pressurization. This pressure difference prevents opening an exit door physically while on air.

But if it happens while the plane is on the ground, the attempt can still pose safety risks and may lead to criminal charges, as airlines treat incidents like this very seriously since they can disrupt safety.