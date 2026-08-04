A potential rift between King Charles and Prince William over how to manage Prince Harry could trigger a 'catastrophe' for the monarchy, according to royal commentators evaluating the ongoing family rift ahead of the Duke of Sussex's UK visit this September.

Palace aides in London are navigating a major dilemma, as the Prince of Wales firmly maintains his stance on keeping his younger brother completely at arm's length.

The present anxiety gripping royal circles follows a private July visit when the Duke of Sussex met King Charles and the Queen at Highgrove House alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This marked the first time the monarch had seen his grandchildren since 2022.

King Charles Risks Rift Over Prince Harry

The sudden vacuum in senior palace leadership presents a mad challenge for those tasked with managing the delicate dynamics between the sovereign and the heir.

The King's most trusted aide, Sir Clive Alderton, announced earlier this week that he is stepping down from his position two decades after initially joining the Royal Household.

Buckingham Palace has remained publicly focused on the administrative transition rather than familial friction.

Addressing the departure, a spokesperson stated, 'I know Their Majesties are deeply grateful to Sir Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years, and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.' Yet, a smooth administrative transition does not guarantee a calm family dynamic.

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Prince William Maintains Distance From Prince Harry

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested to The Daily Mail that a path is being cleared by the King for reconciliation. However, any unilateral move by the monarch to bridge the gap with his younger son presents a stark challenge, given William's purportedly rigid outlook on the matter.

Fitzwilliams warned that the most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who, together with his family, represent its future.

The expert argued that the King would obviously be unwise to approach this without his older son's support, warning that such a move could be incendiary.

As independent verification of these private interactions is not currently possible, these claims should be interpreted with appropriate caution.

Fears Grow Over Prince Harry Royal Return

The underlying unease is rooted in widespread concern that the recent Highgrove meeting will be used by Harry and Meghan to inveigle themselves back into a compromised royal position.

The concept of a half-in, half-out role is exactly the sort of stuff that was shut down in the past.

At the time, it was Sir Clive who reportedly spearheaded royal staff in hammering out arrangements with the Duke of Sussex following the 2020 Sandringham Summit with the late Queen Elizabeth II. That historic summit resulted in Megxit after the couple's hybrid proposal was rejected.

The Late Majesty subsequently released a statement approving Harry and Meghan's new independent life outside of full-time royal responsibilities. Now, the landscape is shifting again as the Duke prepares to visit the UK again in September.